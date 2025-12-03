Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in December History

Here are the biggest albums of all time that were released each day in December.

Loudwire has spent the past year compiling the best albums of every day for each month. We learned a great deal during that time.

One of the more notable trends is the increase in the number of notable albums since the 1970s. On a near-monthly basis, we found ourselves going through even more titles for the '80s and '90s when making our lists.

Sorry if you're one of those people who think there is "no good music anymore."

Another eye-opener was seeing how strictly bands would stick to album cycles. Some bands such Metallica and the Rolling Stones have released most of their albums all in the same one or two months.

December is one of those months for the Stones. The veteran rock act joins Korn, Green Day and The Clash with multiple notable titles released this month.

Here is a breakdown of the best rock and metal albums of all time, released each day in December. (Well, mostly each day, with an exception for the holiday period.)

