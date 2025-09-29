What's your preferred style of hard rock? Would you rather ramp up the aggression with a block of rebellion songs or dig into the melancholic angst with songs dealing in heartbreak? That's our battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club for the Loudwire Nights radio show.

On one side of the spectrum, there's nothing to rile you up like some killer licks and standing up against someone trying to keep you down. As Rage Against the Machine once said (repeatedly), "F you I won't do what you tell me." That's just one of the potential rebellion anthems we could rock you with this week if "rebellion" is your preferred style of hard rock.

But the world is a tough place and there's plenty of heartbreak to go around. Bands such as Nickelback with their monster single "How You Remind Me" have captured that so well. Sometimes you just need to dwell in the misery to help you work through things. And there have certainly been plenty of songs written for the brokenhearted over the years. Are you feeling the heartbreak?

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

