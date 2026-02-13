A video of Chad Kroeger drunk singing Nickelback's "Rockstar" for a fan in a casino (and telling her to "f--k off") has gone viral.

It's unclear exactly when the clip was recorded but Spin first reposted the fan's TikTok back in 2024. The publication re-shared it yesterday (Feb. 12) on X (formerly Twitter) and it's having a viral moment once again.

At the start of the video, the woman recording called out to Kroeger, who was seen sitting down. The musician turned and acknowledged her before she asked him to sing for her "one more time."

"Would you shut the f--k up?" the rocker replied.

She posed the question again, to which Kroeger agreed and asked what song she wanted to hear.

He appeared to be very irritated when she requested "Rockstar" from Nickelback's 2005 studio album All the Right Reasons — but he sang a few lines from the first verse anyway: "I’m through with standing in line to clubs I’ll never get in / It’s like the bottom of the ninth, and I’m never gonna win."

He then paused, reached for her phone and said, "Would you f--k off?"

The woman laughed at his remark, so at least she didn't seem to be offended by it.

See the clip below.

Nickelback wrapped up their last tour this past November and currently don't have any tour dates booked, so we're not certain when you'll be able to hear "Rockstar" live next. You can periodically check out the band's website to see if any shows are added at a later point.

