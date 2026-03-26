You could credibly argue that late-stage capitalism is responsible for exacerbating the income gap in the United States, cannibalizing every bit of beloved IP until only the hollowed-out shells of beloved franchises remain and ultimately heralding an imminent societal collapse.

On the other hand, sometimes it gives us funny videos, like the new collaboration between Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion to announce the return of Cheetos' Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor.

Thankfully, both stars are in on the joke in the outrageous music video, which you can watch below.

Oh, and the song is called "Pickle's Back." Because it rhymes with Nickelback. Get it? Get it?!

READ MORE: Nickelback Albums Ranked

Watch Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Pickle's Back' Video

Here's the ... 'Plot' of Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion's Collab Video

The "Pickle's Back" video — which Megan describes as "thee incredible almost true story about how I got my pickle back" — begins with the rapper asking for more Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos. Crestfallen to learn the flavor has been discontinued, she demands an assistant find more of the limited-run snack.

The assistant resolves to "do it" by orchestrating a "duet" (Ha! Get it?!) between Megan and Nickelback, who are skeptical that she wants Nickelback instead of her "pickle back" but get over it by reasoning, "We've done weirder." The rockers then launch into a remake of their chart-topping hit "How You Remind Me" with new snack-flavored lyrics.

"They're bringing back the Flamin' Pickle / Cheetos really wanna let the world know / It's only 'cause it rhymes with 'nickel' / That's why they paid us for a huge commercial," Chad Kroeger croons.

Cut to Megan and the band dressed as secret agents with cheetah masks breaking into the Frito-Lay warehouse to free the Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos from their vault. Their escape from the facility prompts a high-speed chase through the city streets, resulting in a massive explosion that envelopes the city in a tasty Flamin' Hot mushroom cloud.

Chaos ensues as civilians snap up bags of the the coveted snack. Encouraged by the frenzy, the Frito-Lay executives abandon their anchovy and mayo flavor and instead decide to "bring pickle back."

So ... there you have it. Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos are back. And all it took was a collision of musical words. Everybody say, "Thank you, brand!"

See Nickelback on our list of every rock album that went to No. 1 in the 2000s: