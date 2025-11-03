Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in November History

Here are the biggest albums of all time that were released each day in November.

Oh, you thought no big albums are ever released this late in the year? Think again.

For some bands, November has become a time to drop specialty albums, like greatest hits collections or ones that lean heavily on cover songs. Both Guns N' Roses and Metallica have used November to release albums of cover songs, as people may be looking to buy gifts for the holidays.

READ MORE: Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in October History

Metallica have chosen November to release new albums multiple times, including both 1997's Reload and 1998's Garage Inc. The band would turn to November once again in 2016 for the release of their 10th studio album, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct.

The month was also a major focal point during the early existence of Rage Against the Machine. Two of the band's first albums made our list for November.

What better soundtrack for your family Thanksgiving meal than RATM's 1992 self-titled debut? (Please send us an invite if you plan to do this. We'll bring the potatoes this year.)

Here is a breakdown of the best albums released every day in November.

