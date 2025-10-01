Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in October History

Here are the biggest albums of all time that were released each day in October.

And when it comes to album covers, there are definitely quite a few bands that may have leaned into the whole creepy/spooky vibe of the season.

The covers from two of Slayer's most notable albums looked right at home when they were first released in October. The same could be said about big releases from Korn, King Diamond and Overkill, which all arrived during the month.

READ MORE: The Best Albums Released Each Day in September History

October has also traditionally been a month when major rock and metal acts released some of their biggest albums.

The first two Deftones albums came out in October. Green Day have chosen the month at least three times when considering when to drop new albums.

From a business standpoint, it certainly makes sense. The label likely wants to release the new album to achieve a strong start to the fourth quarter of the year. Plus, it's also out and has time to generate buzz well before the holidays.

Or maybe they just hope people are handing them out for Halloween. (Seriously, please consider handing out Slayer instead of Tootsie Rolls this year.)

Here is a day-by-day look at the all-time best albums released in October.