Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in September History

Here are the biggest albums of all time that were released each day in September.

The month is absolutely loaded with some of the top rock and metal albums of all time. It's also notable just how many classic albums came out on the same day in the same year.

Both Dirt from Alice in Chains and Core from Stone Temple Pilots arrived on Sept. 29, 1992. The albums have sold more than 13 million copies in the U.S. since then with Core being certified platinum eight times.

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Nirvana's Nevermind came out the same day as top albums from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Pixies in 1991. A year prior on the same day, it was Megadeth's Rust in Peace and AC/DC's The Razor's Edge competing for music lovers' attention.

September also proved to be a big one for Ozzy fans with four solo albums released during the month. Another five Black Sabbath albums were also unleashed on the world in September.

Here are the best of each day for the month.