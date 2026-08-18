Dee Snider has issued an apology to Kelly Osbourne over the Ozzy-related drama that transpired on social media between them late last week.

The former Twisted Sister legend took to X this morning (Aug. 18) to apologize to Kelly, who took offense to some remarks he made about her father's career on the platform a few days ago.

The vocalist shared a post written by a fan last night that said, "From what I saw on Instagram, Kelly seemed hurt because she took it as diminishing Ozzy’s legacy — not because the songwriting history itself is false. Text strips away tone. I know you respect Ozzy. If it were me, I’d simply say: 'I’m sorry it hurt you. That was never my intent.'"

Snider thanked the individual, adding, "I've bee looking for the right response."

Then he wrote it himself this morning and tagged Kelly in the post:

"[Kelly Osbourne] I'm sorry what I said hurt you. It was never my intent. My sympathies on the loss of your dad."

See both posts below.

What Did Dee Snider Say About Ozzy That Upset Kelly Osbourne?

Snider regularly engages with people on X, answering questions and sharing his opinions on a myriad of topics. He made a few comments about Ozzy's career on Aug. 12 after a fans brought up musicians who co-wrote some of Ozzy's music, including Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister and bassist Bob Daisley.

"'A load?' How about ALL the lyrics? Ozzy always had bass players write his lyrics. [Geezer Butler] wrote ALL of [Black Sabbath's] lyrics. Daisley wrote lyrics for the first two solo albums (I'm pretty sure he was paid to write on other records but not credited) and Lemmy wrote lyrics," Snider replied to one of the posts.

He later replied to another post, writing, "Many singers don’t write their own songs but make them their own," but Kelly appeared to think Snider was firing shots at her late father and took to her own social media platforms to address what he'd said.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne's Emotional Letter to 'My Daddy' Ozzy

She wrote a few messages on her Instagram stories, one of which didn't mention Snider's name and another that did.

"[Dee Snider] your last hit... not to age myself was the year I was born over 40 years ago. There's something spectacularly classless about Dee Snider trying to diminish my father Ozzy Osbourne and his extraordinary abilities and achievements when he's no longer here to challenge his allegations," she wrote.

"And if Snider wants to invite comparisons between their careers, that comparison is devastating enough on its own. Snider had a brief period of mainstream success 40 years ago. My father's career spanned nearly six decades - from helping define heavy metal with Black Sabbath to building an extraordinary solo career. His music will continue to influence generations long after all of us are gone."

Read the full posts here.

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