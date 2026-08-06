Did Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson End Their Engagement?

The drama surrounding Slipknot's Sid Wilson continues, as People is now reporting that the Slipknot turntablist and the mother of his child, Kelly Osbourne, have broken off their engagement.

Osbourne and Wilson officially confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day in 2022, with Kelly later becoming pregnant and giving birth to the couple's first child Sidney later that year. The couple got engaged in July 2025 at the Back to the Beginning concert but appear to have quietly split around March of 2026, not long after the Grammys (Feb. 1) where they were last publicly photographed together.

What Has Been Said About Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne's Relationship?

An unnamed source who says they are close to the couple told People, "There is no secret that she's not happy with him. They've had a lot of back and forth. They're not together right now." The source also stated Kelly's desire to be closer to her mother and to put her primary focus on raising her son Sidney, whom she had with Wilson back in 2022.

The source added, "[Kelly] just doesn't want the drama in her life right now. Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own."

What Has Happened Between Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Recently?

Though neither Sid nor Kelly has publicly confirmed their split, there has been some cryptic messaging from Osbourne that has led to speculation. Then, earlier this week, Osbourne posted several Instagram messages about parenting seemingly directed at Wilson, despite never mentioning his name.

Two of the posts were quotes from other sources about protecting children, and Osbourne left those on her Instagram stories; the other three posts were more direct commentary that was later deleted from her Instagram account.

"Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence … It's distraction. When the mask slips, they don't face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker then [sic] others," shared Osbourne in one post.

The other two posts combined to read, "Wake the fuck up take some responsibility. I will not take your shit anymore! I'm done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can't protect you from yourself anymore. Also while I'm at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions? Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

Past Issues Between Sid and Kelly

Back in 2024, Kelly Osbourne revealed that the biggest fight the couple ever had in their time together was over the naming of their child. The infant was born Sidney George Wilson IV, and Osbourne confessed on The Osbournes podcast that the naming of their child and how it turned out still remained a bone of contention.

"The biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had — and probably ever, ever will — was over naming our son," shared Kelly at the time. "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. And we had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't want to do. And I can never, ever forgive him for that. But we can move on."

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne's Emotional Letter to Ozzy on One Year Anniversary of His Death

Discussing the potential compromise of a hyphenated double last name, Osbourne revealed that Wilson had "seen the light" with a plan to legally change their son's name.

What Has Been Going On With Sid Wilson and Slipknot?

Late last Friday evening (July 31), TMZ reported that Wilson had been "permanently" removed from Slipknot. Loudwire's attempt to reach out for confirmation and comment went unreturned.

Later that same evening, guitarist Jim Root posted a message on his Instagram Stories that didn't directly mention Wilson but seemed to reference the TMZ report, stating, "Don't believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information."

Over the weekend, Wilson did issue a post on social media hyping his independent merch store. Meanwhile, TMZ spotted Wilson out in Los Angeles over the weekend, but the musician shrugged off a comment telling their reporter he was heading into church.

The site later published an article citing "sources with direct knowledge" stating that Wilson's behavior toward his bandmates was ultimately at the root of the decision to part ways. The sources also added that an announcement was expected this week before the news was broken ahead of schedule. Despite the speculation, neither the band nor Wilson has commented or confirmed the lineup change.

Below, see photos of the Osbourne family (with Sid Wilson) at the 2026 Grammy Awards.