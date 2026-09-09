Kelly Osbourne's grief and mental health struggles following the death of her father last year are going to be chronicled in a three-part documentary.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Osbourne addressed the dramatic weight loss she experienced following Ozzy's death in July of 2025. She admitted that she didn't actually realize how thin she'd become until she was being fitted for a dress to wear to the Grammy Awards back this past February.

"I looked like the fucking Crypt Keeper," Osbourne told the publication. "I said, 'This is scary. I didn't know I looked like this'. My spine – you could see every single bone... I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."

Osbourne revealed that she wore a wig to the Grammys in attempt to conceal her cheekbones and that her stylists picked an outfit that wouldn't exacerbate her body shape much. She added that she was "scared" at the event and just went to support her mother Sharon Osbourne, but in hindsight realized she probably wasn't well enough to attend.

Elaborating on the cause of the weight loss itself, Osbourne said that she felt nauseous every time she tried to eat, adding, "You're filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can't even pop up."

Despite how overcome she'd been with grief and sadness, Osbourne did her best not to break down in front of her son Sidney, as she didn't want him to be "exposed to inappropriate sorrow." Instead, she takes him to visit where Ozzy is buried and he leaves feathers and tells his late grandfather stories about his day.

READ MORE: Did Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson End Their Engagement?

With Osbourne opening up on her struggles, she decided she's going to document her experience in a three-part series about overcoming grief.

"I'm going to do a three-part documentary series on grief and mental health and what I went through and tell my story because there's a lot that people don't know," she shared.

We wish Osbourne the best as she continues to recover from their family's tremendous loss.

Check out what some rock and metal musicians have said about their first time meeting Ozzy Osbourne in the gallery below.