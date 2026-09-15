Kelly Osbourne revealed the fatherly message that Ozzy shared with her prior to his death during a new, emotionally-packed podcast appearance.

Speaking with Paul C. Brunson on the We Need to Talk podcast, Kelly asserted that her father knew he was going to die before it happened, that he went out the way he wanted and he prepared her for it.

What Did Ozzy Say to Kelly?

Kelly, who is also planning a three-part documentary on her grief and mental health in the wake of Ozzy's passing, said that her dad sat her down for a talk about three days before his death on July 22, 2025.

"Everything he told me would happen has happened. Everything he warned me of, every person he told me to stay away from, everything," she reflected.

"He said, 'I need you to know something... No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you for every single thing that you are. And that man is me'."

Ozzy reminded her that he wasn't going to be alive forever and acknowledged her apparent struggles with feeling loved. Kelly recalled crying during the conversation and then reiterated that he died just three days later.

READ MORE: Kelly osbourne's Emotional Letter to 'My Daddy' Ozzy a Year After His Death

What Else Did Kelly Say About Ozzy's Death?

Kelly praised her mother Sharon for organizing Black Sabbath's final, legendary Back to the Beginning concert that took place just 17 days before Ozzy's death.

"My mom allowed him to die the happiest I'd ever seen him," Kelly explained. "All he wanted before he left this planet was one last show, one more time to be able to let his fans know how grateful he was for the life they allowed him to have and how much he loved them. And to say goodbye."

But with that, Kelly also admitted that she knew her dad was ready to die, which is why he sang at the concert despite his doctors warning him that it would probably kill him. She called watching him struggle so much from his Parkinson's disease and previous injuries for so long was "insufferable."

Ozzy's suffering ended on July 22, 2025. He was 76 years old.

Check out the full conversation below.

Kelly Osbourne on We Need to Talk Podcast

See a gallery of photos of Ozzy and his family through the years below.