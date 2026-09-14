VOTE: Better 1991 Album – Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Use Your Illusion I & II’ vs. Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’

What a day Sept. 17, 1991 was if you were a hard rock and metal fan! It was the highly anticipated release date for Guns N' Roses' double-album Use Your Illusion, but also saw Ozzy Osbourne presumably going out on a high note with the No More Tears album. As the anniversary date is coming up this week, we're pitting these two classic records against each other in Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club and letting you decide the victor.

For Guns N' Roses, it truly was an ambitious undertaking with the two Use Your Illusions album coming out on the same day. Between the two albums, they maintained a presence on rock radio for over two years thanks to a string of hits that included "You Could Be Mine," "Don't Cry," "Live and Let Die," "November Rain," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Yesterdays" and "Civil War." The albums debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 simultaneously and it kept GN'R at the top of the rock heap despite grunge's impending explosion in September 1991.

Though the pre-album buzz wasn't as big surrounding Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears album, by the end of the record's run it too had achieved classic album status. It was a definite uptick in Ozzy's career and made him later reconsider the decision to retire at the end of the album's support. Songs such as "No More Tears" and "Mama I'm Coming Home" rank among his biggest hits, while the album also features such standouts as "Hellraiser," "I Don't Want to Change the World" and "Mr. Tinkertrain."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Axl Rose Shares Message Following Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Concert

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Loudwire's picks for the best hard rock and metal albums of the 1990s below.