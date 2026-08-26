Axl Rose is mourning the death of his cat Whiskey Maranello Rose, who died yesterday (Aug. 25) at the age of 16, according to a post on the rocker's social media.

The Guns N' Roses vocalist shared a photo of Whiskey and another one of his tabby cats cuddling with the caption, "WHISKEY MARANELLO (The Real McCoy) ROSE. February 10 2010 - August 25 2026. A son, a brother, a friend."

It's unclear if the other cat in the photo with Whiskey is Rose's living tabby Dijon or the late Dexter "Dexy" Maranello Rose, who died in 2021 at the age of 14.

See the singer's post below.

How Many Cats Does Axl Rose Have?

The rocker has shared a handful of images of his cats on social media over the years. As previously noted, Dexter died in 2021 and Rose thanked fans on social media for the outpouring of support he received after sharing the news.

"Thank you to everyone for all the kind words n’ support with Dexy’s passing, it means a lot. N’ thank you to all the animal lovers who shared their stories of losing a friend/family member. Good friends r hard to find n’ we’re all lucky when we find them (or they find us!)," he wrote.

We're not quite sure the significance of the middle name Maranello for both Dijon and Whiskey, but it's a city in Italy and it's also adorable that a rock singer gave his cats middle names.

READ MORE: 10 of the Nicest Things Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Has Ever Done

It appears as though Dijon is the vocalist's only cat now. He just celebrated his 21st birthday on July 4. Rose gave a special shoutout to Dijon onstage during one of Guns N' Roses' shows in 2025 for making it to "the big 2-0."

"And let's hope he's not knockin' on his door anytime soon," the singer added as the band broke out into their cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."

See the clip below.



Thus, Dijon is older than Guns N' Roses' most recent full-length album Chinese Democracy, which came out in 2008.

Axl Rose's Cats Through the Years

Rest in peace Whiskey. Loudwire sends our condolences to Rose.

See photos of the singer's cats through the years below.

Check out our ranking of every Guns N' Roses song (minus The Spaghetti Incident?) below.

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