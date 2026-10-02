12 Classic Rock Bands That Only Have 1 Original Member Left

Here are 12 classic rock bands that only have one original member left.

There are actually more bands that formed in the 1960s and 1970s that are still around than you probably think. But when it comes to keeping a band together for over decades, it's almost inevitable that there will be some sort of lineup change, whether it's due to differences between the band members, a death within the group or something else.

And so with that, many of them only have one founding member left in the lineup. Other groups, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, don't have any original members remaining at all.

First, let's define what "original" means. Some see the band's very first successful lineup as their original set of members, but that's not always the case. If there were documented musicians in the band before they became famous, then those musicians were technically the "original" parts of the group's foundation.

READ MORE: 17 Rock + Metal Bands That Have Never Had a Lineup Change

Secondly, we'll address what "classic rock" means. Although there are classic rock radio stations that play '90s bands, we're going to stick with groups that formed in the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Plus, classic rock also describes a certain sound — think Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Van Halen (though none of those fit the criteria for this list) — and most bands formed after the year 1990 don't fit that sound. Except for maybe The Black Crowes and they don't fit the criteria either.

12 Classic Rock Bands With Only 1 Original Member Left Here are 12 classic rock bands that formed in the 1960s, '70s and '80s that are still active and only have one original member left. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

See 25 rock and metal bands whose singer is the only original member remaining in the gallery below.

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

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