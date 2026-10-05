Here is the best thing about the worst album by 11 classic prog rock bands!

Look, most bands get worse as time goes on (especially if they’ve been at it for a long time), and many classic progressive rock artists fall into that camp. Even if they manage to put out a solid record after several decades, said record is probably still lacking compared to the greatness of the group’s earliest sets.

As the saying goes, though, every black cloud has a silver lining, and that’s certainly true for the worst efforts from our favorite vintage genre acts (including Genesis, Yes, Jethro Tull, Camel and Pink Floyd).

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Rock Bands From the United States

In many cases, yes, these collections are outright terrible; however, it’s important to remember that “worst” doesn’t inherently mean “bad.” Rather, it just means that it’s the least worthwhile in terms of a ranking (so if you have three tasty pieces of pizza and one is inevitably your third-favorite, it’s the worst one).

Indeed, there’s something commendable about the following creative slumps, whether it’s a standout song, a sleek sound or something about the band in a broader sense.

So, get ready to read about the most positive aspects of otherwise dismal discs as we discuss the best thing about the worst album by 11 classic prog rock bands

Do you agree with our takes on these albums? How many of them do you unironically enjoy? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see our lists of 11 prog metal bands whose first album is their best and the best album by 11 huge prog rock bands!

The Best Thing About the Worst Album by 11 Classic Prog Rock Bands Here's the saving grace of the worst album by 11 classic prog rock bands! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

11 Prog Metal Bands Whose First Album Is Their Best Great prog metal bands who never topped their debut discs! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Album by 11 Huge Prog Rock Bands The greatest LPs from nearly a dozen progressive rock titans! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.