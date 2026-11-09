Check your vital signs because we've got your shot at a trip to experience opening night of Rush's Elevate From the Norm residency at Sphere Las Vegas!

Rush will be taking over Vegas for five shows in May 2027 and you and a guest could be there on the very first night. Keep reading and enter to win this trip of a lifetime near the bottom of this article.

RUSH Elevate From the Norm Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Once it was revealed that Metallica would play Sphere, fans continued to speculate who would be the next best rock band to play the incredible venue.

That speculation didn't last long.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Rush announced plans for their five-night residency in Las Vegas. The first show is set for Friday, May 21, followed by four more shows on May 23, 26, 28 and 30. And as with nearly every artist who shares their Sphere plans, we're guessing more gigs will be announced soon enough. You can grab all the ticket information for these shows and stay up-to-date right here.

No matter how many shows they play, nothing will top the experience of getting to sit inside Sphere for the very first night of Rush's residency. With high expectations and complete uncertainty as to what will songs will fill the setlist and what visuals will fill the screen, May 21 will be an unforgettable concert for Rush and live music fanatics.

Live Nation Rush - Sphere Residency

Rush's 2026 Tour + What's Next

Rush's Sphere residency follows an undeniably explosive 2026 for the iconic band. With Anika Nilles sitting behind the drum kit, Rush will end up playing more than 60 shows on their Fifty Something tour and they already have plenty of plans to kick off 2027.

Their first show of the new year is set for Jan. 15 in Buenos Aires at Movistar Arena. Once they wrap up a run in South America, they head to Europe with their last show currently set for April 10 in Helsinki at Veikkaus Arena.

Then, not long after, they head to Vegas. Tickets for RUSH Elevate From the Norm Live at Sphere Las Vegas are on-sale on Nov. 13.

Enter to Win to see Opening Night of RUSH Elevate From the Norm Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Use the form below to enter to win a trip you'll never forget. You will fly to Las Vegas to be part of Rush's first-ever show inside Sphere.

One lucky winner and their guest will head to Vegas, enjoy two nights at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and score a pair of tickets for Rush's opening night on Friday, May 21.

And though you don't have to do it in order to win, we want to hear your favorite Rush memory. Your favorite song? The first time you bought a Rush album? The best concert? Or maybe THIS will be your best memory. Whatever it is, make sure to let us know when you fill out the form so we can celebrate this band and residency together!

*The estimated value of this prize — including airfare, hotel and tickets — is $3,000. Winner will be expected to submit a W-9 form after being selected. Open to U.S. only.*

Rush, Sphere + Las Vegas

Good luck, Rush fans! This contest begins Monday, Nov. 9 at 6AM ET and ends on Monday, Nov. 16 at 3AM ET. You can get all the details on RUSH Elevate From the Norm Live at Sphere Las Vegas and purchase tickets at Rush's official website.