Your next musical adventure awaits and there were some pretty big touring announcements made this week that could fulfill that.

Leading the way, the Rush reunion is the latest to take advantage of the visual capabilities of the Las Vegas Sphere, with five new shows rolling out in May during the band's mini-residency.

Breaking Benjamin have one of the more stacked tours of early 2027, taking out Starset, P.O.D. and Filter for a run filled with veteran rock bands.

Rising alt-rockers Dexter and Moonrocks are also eyeing the spring of 2027 for their next leg of tour dates. And Alexisonfire and Poison the Well have booked a co-headlining tour for the spring with support from Touche Amore.

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that Ozzfest is returning for 2027 and the lone U.S. date has been announced (with other events in the U.K. and Mexico). Plus, Coheed and Cambria have revealed details of their annual S.S. Neverender Cruise for 2027.

Anagnorisis

photos by Matt Simpson Photography anagnorisis in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 8 - 13; May 6 - 8

Support Acts: Plaguewielder

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Atom Splitter PR alexisonfire in 2022

Tour Dates: March 25 - April 17

Support Acts: Touche Amore

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Frank Hoensch/Redferns, Getty Images Frank Hoensch/Redferns, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 6 - 27

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa breaking benjamin in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 16 - March 12

Support Acts: Starset, P.O.D., Filter

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Broken By the Scream

Metal Blade broken by the scream

Tour Dates: April 27 - May 11

Support Acts: None listed

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The Chats

Photo Credit: Jamie Borghesani (@whitetrashjohnnycash) the chats in 2026

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 18

Support Acts: None listed

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Christian Death

Photo by Alister Pike christian death in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - 21

Support Acts: Black Season Witch

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Photo credit: Perri Leigh currents in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 21

Support Acts: Vana, Stick to Your Guns, Vanna, Dreamwake

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Dethwish

Atom Splitter PR dethwish in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 28

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo credit: Derek Hockemeyer dexter and the moonrocks in 2026

Tour Dates: March 3 - April 12

Support Acts: None listed

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Jen Rosenstein the dollyrots in 2026

Tour Dates: March 17 - 27

Support Acts: Leggy

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elder in 2026

[Photo: Leon de Backer][/caption]Tour Dates: April 2 - 22

Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight

Notes: Rescheduled dates

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Perennial

photo courtesy of the artist perennial 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 6 - 14

Support Acts: None listed

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Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 21 - 30

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Las Vegas Sphere Residency

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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Corey Perrine, Getty Images vans warped tour crowd surfer in 2019

* Ozzfest will return in 2027. Among the three shows announced is a U.S. date Sept. 11, 2027 at Glen Helen Amphitheatre. The lineup will be revealed at a later time.

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* Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender Cruise is returning for 2027, this time as the band celebrates their Year of the Black Rainbow album. The ship sets sail Nov. 2-7, leaving Miami en route to Grand Cayman in the Bahamas and back. Additional acts on the cruise include Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, The Home Team, Hail the Sun, Anthony Green, Hot Water Music, Wheatus, Big Boy, Foxy Shazam, Initiate, Nekrogoblikon, Eidola, Held and more.

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* Knocked Loose and Arkangel have joined the lineup for the 2027 FYA Fest taking place Jan. 9-10 in Orlando. Additional bands on the bill include Floorpunch, Carry On, Fiddlehead, Breakdown, God's Hate, Path of Resistance, Harm's Way, Ringworm, Poison the Well, Angel Du$t, Earth Crisis, XweaponX, Contention and more.

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* Styx is bringing back their Rockin' in Paradise festival for 2027 after missing this year. Next year's event is set for Oct. 7-9 at Miramar Beach, Fla. Those set to perform include Styx (playing 2 shows), Chicago, .38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder, The Marshall Tucker Band, Jefferson Starship, Edwin McCain, The Outlaws, The Band Feel, Jay Psaros, School of Rock and more.

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* Seattle's Neumos and Barboza will play host to the NorthWest Terror Fest May 6-8 next year. New additions to the bill include Gorguts, Immolation, Imperial Triumphant, Fulci, Melancholia and more. They join the previously announced Napalm Death, SubRosa, Deadguy, Invunche, Artificial Brain, Catharsis and plenty more.

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READ MORE: See the 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* Bon Jovi have added a pair of new stadium shows as part of their 2027 Forever Tour. The new stops include Aug. 7 at Toronto's Rogers Stadium and Oct. 2 at South Bend, Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium.

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* Sublime will play a 35th anniversary shows celebrating 40 Oz. of Freedom at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. on April 17, then returning the following night (April 18) to play their Sublime album in full.

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* Primus have booked a New Year's Eve show at Oakland's Fox Theater with Secret Chiefs 3 and MonoNeon.

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* Silly Goose will play a free pop-up performance at the Denny's at 5534 Jimmy Carter Dr. in Norcross, Ga. on Nov. 7 at 9:45PM.

* Current and former members of Exodus, Slayer, Death Angel, Testament, Forbidden, DRAIN, Heathen, Nevermore, Vain, Skinlab, Sacrilege B.C. and D.R.I. have signed on to play the Heal as One benefit supporting Death Angel co-founder Dennis Pepa as he battles Stage 4 duodenal cancer. Hirax and P.O.S. with Roman Pepa are also on the bill. The benefit is taking place at San Francisco's DNA Lounge Jan. 24.

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* Adopt the Arts have rescheduled their Sound & Vision Concert Film Screenings to Nov. 22 at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, Calif. All tickets purchase for the original Sept. 13 event. will be honored. The film features performances featuring honorees Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers.

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See the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.