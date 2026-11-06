14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2026)
Your next musical adventure awaits and there were some pretty big touring announcements made this week that could fulfill that.
Leading the way, the Rush reunion is the latest to take advantage of the visual capabilities of the Las Vegas Sphere, with five new shows rolling out in May during the band's mini-residency.
Breaking Benjamin have one of the more stacked tours of early 2027, taking out Starset, P.O.D. and Filter for a run filled with veteran rock bands.
Rising alt-rockers Dexter and Moonrocks are also eyeing the spring of 2027 for their next leg of tour dates. And Alexisonfire and Poison the Well have booked a co-headlining tour for the spring with support from Touche Amore.
Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that Ozzfest is returning for 2027 and the lone U.S. date has been announced (with other events in the U.K. and Mexico). Plus, Coheed and Cambria have revealed details of their annual S.S. Neverender Cruise for 2027.
Anagnorisis
Tour Dates: Dec. 8 - 13; May 6 - 8
Support Acts: Plaguewielder
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Alexisonfire / Poison the Well
Tour Dates: March 25 - April 17
Support Acts: Touche Amore
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Blackmore's Night
Tour Dates: March 6 - 27
Support Acts: None listed
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Breaking Benjamin
Tour Dates: Feb. 16 - March 12
Support Acts: Starset, P.O.D., Filter
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Broken By the Scream
Tour Dates: April 27 - May 11
Support Acts: None listed
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The Chats
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 18
Support Acts: None listed
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Christian Death
Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - 21
Support Acts: Black Season Witch
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Currents
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 21
Support Acts: Vana, Stick to Your Guns, Vanna, Dreamwake
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Dethwish
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 28
Support Acts: None listed
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Dexter and the Moonrocks
Tour Dates: March 3 - April 12
Support Acts: None listed
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The Dollyrots
Tour Dates: March 17 - 27
Support Acts: Leggy
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Elder
[Photo: Leon de Backer][/caption]Tour Dates: April 2 - 22
Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight
Notes: Rescheduled dates
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Perennial
Tour Dates: Jan. 6 - 14
Support Acts: None listed
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Rush
Tour Dates: May 21 - 30
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Las Vegas Sphere Residency
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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Ozzfest will return in 2027. Among the three shows announced is a U.S. date Sept. 11, 2027 at Glen Helen Amphitheatre. The lineup will be revealed at a later time.
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* Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender Cruise is returning for 2027, this time as the band celebrates their Year of the Black Rainbow album. The ship sets sail Nov. 2-7, leaving Miami en route to Grand Cayman in the Bahamas and back. Additional acts on the cruise include Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, The Home Team, Hail the Sun, Anthony Green, Hot Water Music, Wheatus, Big Boy, Foxy Shazam, Initiate, Nekrogoblikon, Eidola, Held and more.
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* Knocked Loose and Arkangel have joined the lineup for the 2027 FYA Fest taking place Jan. 9-10 in Orlando. Additional bands on the bill include Floorpunch, Carry On, Fiddlehead, Breakdown, God's Hate, Path of Resistance, Harm's Way, Ringworm, Poison the Well, Angel Du$t, Earth Crisis, XweaponX, Contention and more.
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* Styx is bringing back their Rockin' in Paradise festival for 2027 after missing this year. Next year's event is set for Oct. 7-9 at Miramar Beach, Fla. Those set to perform include Styx (playing 2 shows), Chicago, .38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder, The Marshall Tucker Band, Jefferson Starship, Edwin McCain, The Outlaws, The Band Feel, Jay Psaros, School of Rock and more.
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* Seattle's Neumos and Barboza will play host to the NorthWest Terror Fest May 6-8 next year. New additions to the bill include Gorguts, Immolation, Imperial Triumphant, Fulci, Melancholia and more. They join the previously announced Napalm Death, SubRosa, Deadguy, Invunche, Artificial Brain, Catharsis and plenty more.
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READ MORE: See the 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* Bon Jovi have added a pair of new stadium shows as part of their 2027 Forever Tour. The new stops include Aug. 7 at Toronto's Rogers Stadium and Oct. 2 at South Bend, Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium.
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* Sublime will play a 35th anniversary shows celebrating 40 Oz. of Freedom at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. on April 17, then returning the following night (April 18) to play their Sublime album in full.
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* Primus have booked a New Year's Eve show at Oakland's Fox Theater with Secret Chiefs 3 and MonoNeon.
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* Silly Goose will play a free pop-up performance at the Denny's at 5534 Jimmy Carter Dr. in Norcross, Ga. on Nov. 7 at 9:45PM.
* Current and former members of Exodus, Slayer, Death Angel, Testament, Forbidden, DRAIN, Heathen, Nevermore, Vain, Skinlab, Sacrilege B.C. and D.R.I. have signed on to play the Heal as One benefit supporting Death Angel co-founder Dennis Pepa as he battles Stage 4 duodenal cancer. Hirax and P.O.S. with Roman Pepa are also on the bill. The benefit is taking place at San Francisco's DNA Lounge Jan. 24.
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* Adopt the Arts have rescheduled their Sound & Vision Concert Film Screenings to Nov. 22 at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, Calif. All tickets purchase for the original Sept. 13 event. will be honored. The film features performances featuring honorees Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers.
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See the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner