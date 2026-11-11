Rush Book 5 Additional 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Dates

After the initial rush, you had to think that Rush would book more Las Vegas Sphere dates for 2027 and sure enough they have.

The group is officially extending their recently announced "Elevate From the Norm" residency with five more shows.

When Are Rush Playing More Las Vegas Sphere Shows + What Should We Expect?

Rush recently announced a five-show run of appearances at Sphere, all taking place in late May. Those dates are May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30. Now comes word that we're getting more Sphere dates that will roll out as follows:

June 15

June 17

June 19

June 24

June 26

"WOW! Thank you everyone," shared the group. "Due to incredible demand, FIVE NEW SHOWS have been added to RUSH live at Sphere Las Vegas!"

The prog rock legends played their first reunion shows this year, as surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson welcomed drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold to the fold. The move transformed the traditional power trio into a forceful four-piece which has already tackled a dizzying amount of the band's towering catalog through rotating setlists.

Upon announcing the Sphere residency in early November, singer Geddy Lee shared, "When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, 'Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.' Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team."

He continued, "But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true. We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our 'one off' cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs."

READ MORE: Rush Rehearsed 'Mistakes' When Preparing for Tour With New Drummer Anika Nilles

"We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally — from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun," concluded the frontman.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for existing dates are already on sale, but as for the newly announced stops pre-sale for ALL Tickets, VIP and Travel Packages for the newly added dates are available today (Nov. 11) at 11:15AM PT | 2:15PM ET!!

Fans looking to secure tickets should visit the Rush Sphere website.

Below, see the least played songs off all 19 of Rush's albums.