VOTE: Better Rush Era – 1970s vs. 1980s?

This one is bound to stir up some sentiment in the Rush fanbase. Our Chuck's Fight Club battle for this week on the Loudwire Nights radio show asks you to choose the better Rush era of music. Were they at their best in the 1970s or did 1980s Rush reign supreme?

Rush first arrived on the scene in 1974 with their self-titled debut. They then followed with 1975's Fly By Night and Caress of Steel, 1976's 2112, 1977's A Farewell to Kings and 1978's Hemispheres. Songs such as "Working Man," "Fly By Night," "In the Mood," "Closer to the Heart," "Cinderella Man" and more arrived during his era.

The '80s gave us the Permanent Waves, Moving Pictures, Signals, Grace Under Pressure, Power Windows, Hold Your Fire and Presto albums. Included in that run are such standouts as "Tom Sawyer," "Limelight," "New World Man," "Time Stand Still," "The Spirit of Radio" and more.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both eras on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked era will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Why Aren't Rush Thinking About New Music?

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Rush in Rock's Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1980s below.