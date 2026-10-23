Here are the biggest rock and metal tours that have been announced for 2027 so far.

Somehow, we're already nearing the end of 2026. A lot of big things happened this year in the rock and metal world: Megadeth dropped their last album and started what's allegedly going to be their final tour, Rush reunited for the first time since 2015 with Anika Nilles on drums, Metallica became the first metal band to have a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, Aerosmith announced two comeback shows and more.

There's still plenty of time for even more to happen, but since so many bands have already started booking tours for next year, we figured we'd plan ahead a bit as well and give you your 2027 tour guide a little bit early.

For now, we're just focusing on the biggest tours have been announced for next year, but come January, we'll convert this into an exhaustive tour guide with weekly updates so you can always stay up to date..

READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

All of the artists are listed alphabetically below. You'll see which dates they're playing, who's supporting them on the run and a link to purchase tickets and see more information underneath each photo.

Keep scrolling to see the biggest rock and metal tours that have been announced for this year so far and check out our 2026 tour guide here to see which bands are still playing over the next few months!

Note: Tours outside of North America are included.

The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far Here are the biggest rock and metal tours that have been announced for 2027 so far including Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and more. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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See the rock and metal artists who've sold the most concert tickets in the gallery below.