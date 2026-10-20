2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

Here is your 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide.

If you're in need of a music-related adventure, we've got you covered with the rundown of the big rock and metal festivals and cruises announced for 2027 so far.

The beginning of the year can often be tough sledding for those looking for a festival experience, but it's the peak time of the year for fans to book a cruise and spend time with some of your favorite rock and metal bands. ShipRocked, 70,000 Tons of Metal, Emo's Not Dead, Monsters of Rock Cruise, Cruise to the Edge all provide something a little different for those wanting to rock the boats come 2027, along with Creed, 311 and A Day to Remember heading up their own.

READ MORE: See Photos From All Four Days of the 2026 Emo's Not Dead Cruise

So what about the festivals on land? The early portion of 2027 is starting to fill up. Sonic Temple is starting to take shape, the Mojave Experience is set and the Maryland Deathfest will mark yet another year of underground excellence.

There's plenty on the horizon, so see if any of the already announced festivals or cruises for 2027 are going to make your schedule of activities for the year ahead. And come back throughout the year as we'll continually update the new festivals and cruises getting announced.

2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide Looking for an adventure in 2027? See what major rock and metal festivals and cruises will be vying for your concert dollar. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

See the rock and metal bands still touring in 2026 and stay tuned for the rock and metal bands hitting the road in 2027.