Coming off the holiday, it was another light week for tour announcements, but some big names did announce new runs this week.

First off, it's time for the annual Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday extravaganza. This year 56 cities will get a chance to see the full-throttle holiday themed show during the months of November and December.

We've also got Theory of a Deadman returning to the road for a new leg of shows scheduled to take place in their native Canada and Dogstar have also booked a run of October dates.

And we've also got one of the year's big surprise comebacks, with Neurosis hitting the road for dates this fall with a few more one-offs scheduled for 2027.

Plus, the 2027 ShipRocked Cruise just got a little bigger with several key band additions for the upcoming voyage.

Check out all the big tour announcements from the last seven days below.

Abhoria / Velnias

Asher Media abhoria in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 24

Support Acts: None listed.

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O'Donnell Media Group / Hannah Verbeuren Photography burton c bell in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 6 - 8

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: These "Obsolete by Word of Mouth" are not concerts, but rather a spoken word presentation including stories from the creation of Fear Factory's Obsolete.

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Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 14 - 23

Support Acts: The Backfires

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Hellripper

Photo by MM Photography hellriipper in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 25 - 28

Support Acts: Shroud

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READ MORE: See Other Major Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026

Identity Crisis

Atom Spiltter PR identity crisis in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 15

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: First three shows supporting Upon Your Dead Body.

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photos by Bobby Cochran neurosis in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Dec. 12; Jan. 2 and April 17

Support Acts: None listed.

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Sleepwalk

Photo credit: Max Rubin sleepwalk in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 11

Support Acts: None listed.

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Sean McGee theory of a deadman in 2026

Tour Dates: March 5 - 31

Support Acts: Mammoth

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Bob Carey trans-siberian orchestra

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 30

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 30th Anniversary tour celebrating "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 4

* The lineup for the 2027 ShipRocked Cruise just got a little bigger with the additions of Of Mice & Men, Andy Darling, Footballhead, ivri and Twiztid. They join a bill that already included Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Set It Off, Magnolia Park and more. The ship sets sail from Miami to Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel off Mexico's Yucatan peninsula Jan. 24-30, 2027.

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* Septicflesh have booked a pair of headline dates in the midst of their supporting run on the Arch Enemy / The Black Dahlia Murder tour. The two headline stops will take place Oct. 29 at the Old Town Theatre in Old Town, Maine and Nov. 6 at the Skylark in Rock Island, Illinois.

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See other 2026 rock and metal festivals and cruises going on for the remainder of the year in the gallery below.