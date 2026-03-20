Neurosis are back with a new album — and a new vocalist.

The sludge/post-metal legends have surprise-released their 12th album, An Undying Love for a Burning World. It marks their first release since 2016's Fires Within Fires and their first with Sumac and ex-Isis singer/guitarist Aaron Turner. The album is available to purchase in various physical and digital formats now.

Turner replaces Neurosis co-founder Scott Kelly, who left the band and retired from music in 2022 after admitting to enacting “emotional, financial, verbal and physical abuse” on his wife and children.

READ MORE: Neurosis Albums Ranked

Neurosis will further commemorate their return by performing at the Fire in the Mountains festival in July. The festival, which takes place on the traditional lands of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, will mark Neurosis' first show in seven years; they were invited to play by the Firekeeper Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing youth suicide in Indian Country.

Neurosis, An Undying Love for a Burning World

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Neurosis' Statements on New Album and Vocalist

"We need this, perhaps more than ever, and we suspect we are not alone," Neurosis said in a statement announcing their return. "The trials and tribulations in our personal lives and as a band, combined with simply trying to navigate the insanity of our society, with the stress, anxiety and isolation that come with it, can be excruciating. Add to that the existential confusion and sorrow of the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction. It is enough to cause you to completely lose your mind if you can’t find release or catharsis."

The band continued: "This strange, emotionally charged music has always been our method of trying to survive this, and this is what we've always been singing about. When you have spent a lifetime engaged with these energies and utilizing this form of expression to purge and purify, it feels detrimental to our well-being to let it sit idle and neglected. This was now or never."

Commenting on his entry into the band, Turner added: "From the moment I first heard Neurosis over 30 years ago, I felt this was the music my heart and mind had been seeking but not yet heard. Now after many years traveling along various musical paths of my own, the singular sound and spirit embodied by Neurosis continues to speak to the depths of my being. It is an honor and a true pleasure to have been welcomed so warmly into a band that not only shaped my perspective on the limitless possibilities of music — but has lived and exemplified the necessity of upholding creative integrity and camaraderie above all else."

Neurosis, An Undying Love For a Burning World Track Listing

1. "We Are Torn Wide Open"

2. "Mirror Deep"

3. "First Red Rays"

4. "Blind"

5. "Seething And Scattered"

6. "Untethered"

7. "In The Waiting Hours"

8. "Last Light"

See which other rock and metal bands are hitting the stage this year in our 2026 rock and metal tour guide:

