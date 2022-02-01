Absent In Body is the new band which unites Iggor Cavalera (ex-Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy), Scott Kelly (Neurosis), Mathieu Vandekerckhove (Amenra) and Colin H. Van Eeckhout (Amenra) and they've just announced their debut album, Plague God, in tandem with a music video for the dense first single, "The Acres/The Ache."

The group originally formed in 2017 originally as the mutual vision of guitarist Vandekerckhove and Neurosis frontman Kelly, who, in conspiracy with Cavalera and Van Eeckhout, conjured a sprawling, episodic blend of post-metal and sludge on this new song. Atmosphere is key here, whether it's the tribal drums against a squall of controlled noise that open "The Acres/The Ache," the mountain-cleaving riffs or the reflective, minimalist passages which offer a melodic reprieve.

Watch the music video further down the page.

"We had not imposed any limitations or boundaries on ourselves to create this music. Everything happened without any compromise, we gathered and let inspiration run freely. It is the beauty and the strength of this album," said Vandekerckhove of Absent In Body's sonic ambitions. Cavalera added, "It feels great to collaborate with such forward-thinking minds like Colin, Mathieu, and Scott on AIB. The music is dense and slowly brutal, very similar to the times we are living."

Plague God will be released on March 25 on Relapse Records and pre-orders can be placed here. View the artwork and track listing beneath the video player.

Absent in Body, "The Acres/The Ache" (Music Video)

Absent in Body, Plague God Album Art + Track Listing

Absent in Body, 'Plague God' Relapse Records loading...

01. "Rise From Ruins"

02. "In Spirit in Spite"

03. "Sarin"

04. "The Acres/The Ache"

05. "The Half Rising Man"