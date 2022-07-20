Vocalist-guitarist Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura) recently said that if fans are going to blame anyone for the dissolution of Sepultura's classic lineup in the 1990s, it should be him and not his wife, Gloria Cavalera, Max's manager who also handled business for the Brazilian metal band back then.

That's what the Sepultura co-founder, Soulfly bandleader and Killer Be Killed member — Cavalera also dipped into Sepultura material on tour this summer — told The Dan Chan Show last week.

Hear the interview near the bottom of this post.

"I don't regret it," Max says of leaving Sepultura in 1996 after recording that year's seminal groove metal album Roots with them, per Blabbermouth on Tuesday (July 19).

Sepultura co-founder Iggor Cavalera, his brother, stayed in Sepultura until 2006.

"It's like anything," Max continues, "It ran its course. One of those things, though, I'll say is this — it's extremely frustrating to me that some of the fans don't understand, and it's really easy to blame people for it. And a lot of people end up blaming my wife, Gloria."

The musician explains, "They always go, 'She broke up the band.' And the truth is we grew apart. We started hating each other, man. It happened to The Beatles, and it happened to many other bands. Pantera. It's just how it is. We didn't find the joy in playing with each other anymore," he adds, saying it was time to move on.

"It's a cheap shot to blame her," Max observes. "Let's just blame her. She's gotta be the reason why that happened. And it's like, no, not at all. We are the reason. I'd rather they blame me than her or somebody else. Blame me for Sepultura splitting up. I would much rather prefer that."

Still, Gloria's stay as Max's manager has appeared to affect his bandmates up through the present. Last year, ex-Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo seemed to take a swipe at the Cavaleras and their managerial dynamic as the impetus for his exit from the act.

"Me and [my former band] Ill Niño are working together again," Rizzo said. "It just goes to show that things can happen when everybody can meet up and talk and keep it between dudes. Don't bring in managers and people's freaking girlfriends and wives."

Max Cavalera Talks to The Dan Chan Show - July 15, 2022