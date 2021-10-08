Marc Rizzo, the Soulfly guitarist recently dismissed from the Max Cavalera-led heavy metal act for "personal reasons," has rejoined Ill Niño, the Latin metal group with whom he previously performed.

Rizzo announced as much in a YouTube livestream this week, wherein he also appeared to take a swipe at his former outfit.

It's the latest twist in the story that finds the 44-year-old guitarist returning to the band with which he recorded 2001's Revolution Revolución. He then left Ill Niño and joined Soulfly. Rizzo went on to contribute to eight Soulfly albums as well as several by Cavalera Conspiracy, the Soulfly offshoot featuring Cavalera and his brother, drummer Igor Cavalera. Both Cavaleras were founding members of Sepultura.

Rizzo says, "We will be announcing it soon but I'm doing some recording for the new Ill Niño record. And I'm super excited, man. It's a different band. It's not the band it was … from back when I was in the band, when I left in 2002. A lot of things have changed. So I'm excited to work with these guys."

He continues, "It's great to reconnect with Laz [Pina, bass] and Dave [Chavarri, drums] and work with the new singer, Marcos [Leal], who's an incredible singer. So I'm stoked, man. We're gonna record this new record. I'll probably — well, I am gonna do a tour with them soon, and we'll see what the future holds, man. They're gonna be announcing this very soon, and I'm very excited. Yes, I'm rejoining the band, which is awesome. I'm very excited to reconnect with my friends."

In August, Soulfly revealed they'd parted with Rizzo after 18 years. Fear Factory's Dino Cazares took Rizzo's place for live shows. Max made clear Rizzo was fired.

"For the tribe, I wanna address something that is going on," the Soulfly bandleader said in an Aug. 8 Facebook livestream. "Of course, it's about Marc Rizzo. He did not leave the band. We decided to part ways with him due to personal reasons. I wish Marc the best…"

Rizzo seemed to offer a veiled critique of Soulfly in his video, apparently placing the blame for the split on "managers and … girlfriends and wives." Gloria Cavalera, Max's wife, is Soulfly's longtime manager.

"Everyone loves a good reunion," Rizzo adds, "and the fact that me and Ill Niño are working together again, it just goes to show that things can happen when everybody can meet up and talk and keep it between dudes. Don't bring in managers and people's freaking girlfriends and wives. You can have a reunion. And when dudes get in a room and just talk and work out anything from the past, good things can come out of it."

Marc Rizzo Livestream Video - Oct. 6, 2021