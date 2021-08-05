Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Joins Soulfly’s 2021 Touring Lineup

Soulfly have added a big name special guest to their touring lineup this summer, as Fear Factory's Dino Cazares will play with the band during their upcoming 33-date late summer and early fall run.

The trek launches Aug. 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, winding through the country before coming to its conclusion on Sept. 25 in Tempe, Arizona with a special show that will include several other Max Cavalera and family bands - Incite, Go Ahead and Die and Healing Magic. Joining Soulfly on select dates through the rest of the run will be Niviane and Suicide Puppets. Dates can be seen below.

Max Cavalera says, "I'm very excited to be sharing the stage with Dino. He is a true OG riff master, It's going to sound heavier than Soulfly has ever sounded before! Dino's legendary Fear Factory crunch guitar sound mixed with Soulfly is going to sound insane."

Dino Cazares states, "The first time I met Max in 1991, I knew we were going to be long-time friends. I was standing at the bar, he grabbed my arm and yelled 'Papa Capado.' I was like 'who the F@#% are you? He said “I’m Max' and from there we just hit it off. That same night I played him the Fear Factory demo tape on his cassette Walkman in his hotel room while we were attending a music convention in Los Angeles. He liked it so much that he wouldn't give it back, so I had to wrestle him and take it out of his walkman, haha. It was my only copy. Max told Monte Conner, the A&R director from Roadrunner Records, that we had a new demo that he needed to check out, so our manager at the time sent our demo to Monte after many labels turned us down. The rest is history."

Cazares adds, "Over the past 30 years, I’ve guested on a few of Max’s projects and jumped on stage whenever and wherever I could. Now it’s a great honor to be doing this tour alongside Max as the second guitarist. It’s going to be amazing for all the fans to see the two of us playing a selection of Soulfly songs and a few familiar extras. Much respect to Max and his family – thank you for always making me feel at home with the Soulfly Tribe. Let’s Do This!!!! Um Dois Três Quatro."

Tickets for the run are currently on sale at the band's website.

Soulfly are currently promoting their digital EP, Live Ritual NYC MMXIX that was recorded at the Gramercy in New York City back on Feb. 11, 2019. It's currently available here.

In addition to his new Soulfly duties, Cazares has been busy with Fear Factory releasing their Aggression Continuum album earlier this year. You can pick up the record at this location.

Soulfly 2021 Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater **

Aug. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater **

Aug. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios **

Aug. 24 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave Outdoors **

Aug. 25 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck **

Aug. 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag **

Aug. 27 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's **

Aug. 28 - Pipestem, W.V. @ Metal In The Mountains / Pipestem Event Center **

Aug. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's **

Aug. 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room **

Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse **

Sept. 01 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre **

Sept. 02 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy **

Sept. 03 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy **

Sept. 04 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon ^

Sept. 05 - Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge ^

Sept. 06 - West Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club ^

Sept. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater ^

Sept. 08 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall ^

Sept. 09 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco ^

Sept. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Warlando Festival *

Sept. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade ^

Sept. 14 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar ^

Sept. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live ^

Sept. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees ^

Sept. 17 - Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club ^

Sept. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center ^

Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill ^

Sept. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore *

Sept. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick *

Sept. 23 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar *

Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky *

Sept. 25 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee +

* = No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - NIVIANE

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - SUICIDE PUPPETS

+ - With INCITE, GO AHEAD & DIE, HEALING MAGIC