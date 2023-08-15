Sometimes a song just needs a little extra something, and in rock and metal, that extra something is often Corey Taylor. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has proved to be one of the more versatile voices in the rock world with a wide array of influence and a dynamic personality that often comes through in the music. That’s part of what’s made him such an attractive guest, and in this feature we’re ranking the 20 Best Corey Taylor Collaborations.

In recent months alone, both Demi Lovato and Jelly Roll have named Taylor as their coveted dream collaborations. Will anything come of that? Only time will tell. But for now, here are 20 classic Corey Taylor collaborations that show how key a contributor the musician can be! Rock, metal, punk and even rap …. Corey Taylor just continues to step right in and help many artists fulfill their artistic vision.

So head below as we rank the 20 Best Corey Taylor Collaborations - Ranked.