Jelly Roll is one of the hottest artists in music right now, making that crossover from country to hard rock and thriving in both genres. And if Jelly Roll could have his rock wish granted, you could see him paired with one of rock's biggest names on a collaboration some day. So who is Jelly Roll's dream collaborator? Corey Taylor, of course.

The musician shot his shot and made a strong argument of why Taylor would be the perfect collaboration partner while chatting with Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In. "I would really, really, really like to work with Corey Taylor. That's like my dream collab in the rock space right now is I really want to work with Corey," said Jelly Roll.

"I think he's inspired me in so many ways musically," he continued, noting. "One, is his approach to music, but two is his ability to constantly reinvent and recreate. I’m the epitome of a guy that reinvented himself, right? And watching guys like that, I've always been that. I think we could lean into something really different."

When Bailey suggested something a little heavier than what Jelly Roll has been doing, the musician agreed, adding, "That's what I was thinking too man, and he's the king to me of taking those serious songs and big ballads and making them bangers. Those songs that you feel in your soul, but they're moving. That's what I want."

And when Bailey admitted to being a fan of both Slipknot and Stone Sour, Jelly Roll countered, "Listen, hot take, Stone Sour might be my favorite."

Jelly Roll is currently on tour in support of his Whitsitt Chapel release. Shows in Prior Lake, Minnesota (July 7), Fort Loramie, Ohio (July 8) and West Fargo, North Dakota are scheduled for this weekend.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jelly Roll talks about meeting Willie Nelson and Slash, shares his love for Bob Seger and admits he'd love to get into acting as well. Check it out in full below.

Jelly Roll Speaks With Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In