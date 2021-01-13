Corey Taylor Lands Steel Panther + More for Cameo-Filled ‘Samantha’s Gone’ Video

Video shoots can be tedious and sometimes the chemistry doesn't work, but you never know what talent is just hanging around the set. That's the basis for Corey Taylor's new cameo-filled video for "Samantha's Gone."

Taylor and his band have a little fun with the video trope, with each of his solo band members taking roles on the crew while a motley bunch of rockers take the stage to perform "Samantha's Gone." But when the director, played by Ski School and Summer School star Dean Cameron, has the band take a break, Corey and his cohorts seize the day, taking the stage and seemingly wowing the remaining crew and director ... or do they?

In addition to Cameron, the clip includes guest cameos from Steel Panther, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Alias actor Greg Grunberg, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat's Ace Van Johnson, Atreyu's Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy.

Taylor stated to Bravo's Daily Dish, "The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time. We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

"Samantha's Gone" is featured on Taylor's CMFT solo album, which is currently available here.

In other Corey Taylor news, the rocker has given his backing to a new limited-edition coffee collaboration. The singer collaborated with Menotti's Coffee in Venice, California for the CMFT Private Blend. You can order a bag at Taylor's webstore.