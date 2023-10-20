22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 13-19, 2023)
Boom! If you've been waiting to spend your concert dollars, well, you've got an absolute wealth of options this week.
A whopping 22 new rock and metal tours were announced over the past week, led by Disturbed, Machine Head, Code Orange, Beartooth Alkaline Trio, Crosses and more. Plus, it's that time of year when you get specialty shows and new festival announcements as the focus shifts to 2024. Will you be going to Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam or the annual Alter Ego festival in Los Angeles? See what else is available.
There's truly something for just about anyone this week. So head below and scan the dates and ticketing information to see which shows you might want to check out.
Alkaline Trio
Support Act: Drug Church
Notes: The dates come in support of the band's new album Blood, Hair & Eyeballs.
Ticketing Details: Here
Feb. 22 — Anaheim, Calif. @ HOB Anaheim
Feb. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Feb. 24 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
Feb. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ HOB Dallas
Feb. 27 — Austin, Texas @ Stubbs
Feb. 28 — Houston, Texas @ HOB Houston
March 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 2 — Orlando, Fla. @ HOB Orlando
March 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
March 5 — Washington D.C. @ Fillmore Silver Spring
March 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore Philadelphia
March 8 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater and Ballroom
March 9 — Queens, N.Y. @ Knockdown Center
March 10 — Boston, Mass. @ HOB Boston
March 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
March 13 — Montreal, Quebec @ Beanfield
March 15 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
March 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
March 18 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore Minneapolis
March 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
March 24 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
March 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
March 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
March 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Novo
March 30 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Bad Omens
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: These are a mix of rescheduled and new tour dates.
Ticketing Details: Here
April 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*
April 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel+
April 25 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre+
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds (Sick New World Festival)
April 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theatre*
May 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*
May 3 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum+
* Added Show
+ New Date
Bad Wolves
Support Act: Eva Under Fire and Uncured
Ticketing Info: Here
Nov. 9 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse
Nov. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Nov. 11 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Nov. 12 - Destin, Fla. @ Club L.A.
Nov. 22 - Hampton Beach, Fla. @ Wally's*
Nov. 29 - Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee**
* No Eva Under Fire
** No Uncured
Bastardane
Support Act: Fury in Few and Klept
Ticketing Details: Here
Nov. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Gunk House
Nov. 4 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Nov. 5 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Life Music
Nov. 6 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Maloney's Irish Pub
Nov. 7 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
Nov. 9 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Nov. 10 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Nightshop
Nov. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Brass Rail
Nov. 14 - Elmira. N.Y. @ The Pit at the L
Nov. 15 - Watertown, N.Y. @ Maggie's on the River
Nov. 16 - State College, Pa. @ Pumpkins Patch
Nov. 17 - Richmond, Va. @ Bad House
Nov. 18 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Beartooth
Support Act: The Plot in You, Invent Animate + Sleep Theory
Notes: The new dates come in support of the recently released album, The Surface.
Ticketing Details: Here
Jan. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Center
Jan. 13 — Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Jan. 14 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Jan. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak
Jan. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
Jan. 20 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus
Jan. 21 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Jan. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Jan. 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
Jan. 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
Jan. 27 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head
Jan. 28 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Jan. 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 2 — Charleston, S.C. Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Feb. 4 -10 — Shiprocked
Feb. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus
Feb. 13 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Feb. 15 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @— Soma
Feb. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Feb. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb. 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Feb. 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
March 1 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
March 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 3 — Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore
March 5 — Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center
March 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
March 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera
March 9 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 10 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
March 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center
March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
March 14 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater
Dan Bejar
Support Act: Lightning Dust
Notes: The Destroyer musician is stepping out for a solo run.
Ticketing Details: Here
March 05 – Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern
March 06 – Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
March 07 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
March 08 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Lodge Room
March 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater
April 03 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
April 04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s
April 05 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
April 06 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
April 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
April 09 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
April 12 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
April 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club
Centershift
Support Act: Shows with support acts listed below.
Notes: The band just released their new song, "The Ride."
Ticketing Details: Here
Oct. 18 - Ventura, Calif. @ The Sewer
Oct. 26 - North Hollywood, Calif. @ The Knitting Factory (w/ Takers Leavers, Fake Figures, Sages, The Arson Choir)
Nov. 04 - Goleta, Calif. @ Old Town Coffee
Nov. 18 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Hotel Ziggy (w/ MAL and Doll Riot)
Nov. 22 - Ventura, Calif. @ San Souci
Nov. 24 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Whisky Richards (TENT)
Nov. 25 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Rodeo Bar
Code Orange
Support Act: Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron
Ticketing Details: Here
Feb. 04–10 – Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Shiprocked Cruise 2024
Feb. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s
Feb. 14 – Houston, Texas @ White Oake Music Hall – Downstairs
Feb. 16 – New Orleans, La. @ Toulouse Theatre
Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Feb. 18 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco
Feb. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade Hell Stage
Feb. 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Feb. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Feb. 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere – The Hall
Feb. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
March 01 – Detroit., Mich. @ Shelter
March 02 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
March 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 05 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex – Grand
March 08 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 09 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom
March 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
March 12 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent
March 13 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
March 16 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
March 23 – Quezon City, Philippines @ Pulp Summer Slam 2024
April 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World 2024
The Coronas
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The Irish rockers are promoting their Best of the Early Days collection.
Ticketing Details: Here
March 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle
March 6 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
March 8 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Great Hall
March 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
March 13 — Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis
March 15 — Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
March 17 — New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
Crosses
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Details: Here
Feb. 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Feb. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 10 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Feb. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Feb. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
Feb. 17 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield
Feb. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues - Boston
Feb. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Feb. 21 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
Feb. 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Feb. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Feb. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Feb. 27 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Houston
Feb. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues - Dallas
March 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater
March 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
March 6 - Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
March 7 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
March 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 10 - Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
March 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Disturbed
Support Act: Falling in Reverse and Plush
Ticketing Details: Here
Jan. 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^non-Live Nation date
Dropkick Murphys
Support Act: Pennywise
Notes: The band's annual St. Patrick's Day shows have been announced.
Ticketing Details: Here
March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues
March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)
March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Faster Pussycat
Support Act: Of Limbo and Jason Charles Miller
Ticketing Details: Here
Oct. 31 – Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box
Nov. 1 – Reno, Nev. @ irginia Street Brewery
Nov. 2 – Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room
Nov. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 4 – Zillah, Wash. @ Perham Hall @ The Old Warehouse
Nov. 5 – Pendleton, Ore. @ The Electric Sundown
Nov. 7 – Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
Nov. 8 – Billings, Mont. @ The Pub Station
Nov. 9 – Minot, N.D. @ The Original Bar & Nightclub
Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B @ Skyway Theater
Nov. 11 – Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo Center
Nov. 12 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre
Nov. 14 – Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester Music Tavern
Nov. 15 – Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live
Nov. 16 – Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Nov. 17 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Diamond Hall
Nov. 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Crown Uptown
Nov. 20 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine
Nov. 21 – The Colony, Texas @ Lava Cantina/The Colony
Nov. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Nov. 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Belle Isle Brewery
Nov. 25 – Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty
Nov. 26 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
Nov. 28 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
G. Love and Special Sauce
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: This run celebrates their 30th anniversary and the re-release of their self-titled debut album.
Ticketing Details: Here
Jan. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Jan. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
Jan. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Jan. 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Jan. 17 - Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark
Jan. 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Jan. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Jan. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
Jan. 21 - Homer, N.Y. @ Center for the Arts of Homer
Jan. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
Jan. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Jan. 30 - New York, N.Y. @ City Winery - Pier 57
Jan. 31 - New York, N.Y. @ City Winery - Pier 57
Feb. 1 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage
Feb. 2 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage
Feb. 3 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton Live
Feb. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre
Feb. 8 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle
Feb. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
Feb. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery
Feb. 13 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Point Ybel Brewing
Feb. 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Feb. 16 - New Smyrna Beach, Fla. @ Beachside Tavern
Feb. 17 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Feb. 18 - Key West, Fla. @ American Legion
Feb. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 1 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House
March 2 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour
March 3 - Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern
March 5 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Soho
March 6 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent
March 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
March 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
March 13 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up Aspen
March 14 - Steamboat Springs, Colo. @ Strings Music Pavilion
March 15 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theater
March 16 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre
(Hed) P.E.
Support Act: Nonpoint, Sumo Cyco and VRSTY
Ticketing Details: Here
Nov 24 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ The Gem +
Nov 25 - Casper, Wyo. @ Gaslight Social +
Nov 26 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater +
Nov 28 - Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee +
Nov 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex +
Nov 30 - Lakewood, Ohio @ Winchester Music Tavern +
Dec. 01 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC on Herr *
Dec. 02 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground *
Dec. 03 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys *
Dec. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes *
Dec. 06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace *
Dec. 08 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center *
Dec. 09 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre *
Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge *
Dec. 11 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater +
Dec. 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *
Dec. 13 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi +
Dec. 14 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room *
Dec. 15 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *
Dec. 16 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *
+ (HED) P.E. Only
* Million Watts Tour w/ Nonpoint
Little Miss Nasty
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: Their Weapon of Choice debut album is due in January.
Ticketing Details: Here
Oct. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ THE HOLDING COMPANY
Oct. 20 - Fresno, Calif. @ FULTON 55
Oct. 21 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ LA SANTA
Oct. 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ ENCORE
Oct. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ ROCKHOUSE
Oct. 26 - San Angelo, Texas @ THE DEADHORSE
Oct. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ TREES
Oct. 28 - Houston, Texas @ SCOUT BAR
Oct. 31 - Valdosta, Ga. @ASHLEY STREET STATION
Nov. 3 - Orlando, Fla. @CONDUIT
Nov. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ CLUB SKYE
Nov. 6 - New Orleans, La. @ TOULOUSE THEATRE
Nov. 8 - Austin, Texas @COME AND TAKE IT LIVE
Nov. 9 - Tulsa, Okla @ THE VANGUARD
Nov. 10 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE
Nov. 11 - Lincoln, Neb. @ BOURBON THEATRE
Nov. 13 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ SUNSHINE STUDIOS LIVE
Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ HERMAN’S HIDEAWAY
Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @METRO MUSIC HALL
Nov. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @THE USUAL PLACE
Nov. 18 - Long Beach, Calif. @ HARVELLE’S
Nov. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ JOLENE’S
John Lodge
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: He'll be performing Moody Blues' Days of Future Past in its entirety on this run. Yes' Jon Davison will accompany on select songs.
Ticketing Details: Here
Feb. 24 - The Villages, Fla. @ The Savannah Center (on sale 2024)
Feb. 25 - Immokalee, Fla @ Seminole Casino (on sale week of 10/24)
Feb. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre
Feb. 28 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 02 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre
March 03 - Fairfield, Ct. @ The Warehouse
March 05 - Patchagoue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre
March 06 - Tarrytown, N.Y. @ Tarrytown Music Hall
March 08 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
March 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ Infinity Hall
March 10 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ Bardavon Opera House (on sale week of 10/16)
March 12 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand (on sale week of 10/16)
March 13 - Nashua, N.H. @ Nashua Center for the Arts
March 15 - Laconia, N.H. @ The Colonial Theatre
March 16 - Plymouth, Mass. @ Memorial Hall
March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur(on sale week of 10/16)
March 21-28 - Miami, Fla. @ Flower Power Cruise
Machine Head
Support Act: Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, Gates to Hell
Ticketing Details: Here
Jan. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Jan. 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Jan. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Jan. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore
Jan. 25 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall
Jan. 26 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino
Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre
Jan. 28 - Winnipeg, Mantioba @ Burton Cumming Theatre
Jan. 30 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Skyway Theatre
Jan. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Feb. 01 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Feb. 02 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews
Feb. 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
Feb. 06 - Montreal, Quebec @ M'Telus
Feb. 07 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole
Feb. 08 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Feb. 09 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Feb. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
Feb. 12 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Heaven)
Feb. 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues
Feb. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Feb. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec
Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
Feb. 21 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
Feb. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Feb. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Bellwether
Princess
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour is in support of their Come of Age album.
Ticketing Details: Here
Dec. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre
Dec. 9 - Savannah, Ga. @ District Live
Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
Jan. 5 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
Jan. 6 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour
Jan. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Jan. 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle
Jan. 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Jan. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Slothrust
Support Act: Weakened Friends
Notes: The dates come in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the band's Of Course You Do album.
Ticketing Details: Here
Jan. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill
Jan. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill
Jan. 21 - Goldfield, Calif. @ Roseville
Jan. 23 - Bend, Ore. @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
Jan. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Pub
Jan. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Pub
Jan. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's @ The Crocodile
Jan. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's @ The Crocodile
Jan. 31 - Spokane, Wash. @ The District @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Shrine Basement
Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
Feb. 6 - Reno, Nev. @ The Holland Project
Feb. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah
Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
Feb. 10 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Tesla
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 11 - Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Hotel
Jan. 13 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts
Jan. 14 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ The Stage At Coco Outdoors
Jan. 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jan. 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Jan. 20 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino
Jan. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena
March 1 - Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center
March 2 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 5 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
March 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board Theater
March 9 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort
March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 23 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort And Casino
VNV Nation
Support Act: Traitrs
Ticketing Details: Here
March 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 30 - Atlanta, Ga @ Variety Playhouse
March 31 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall
April 1 - Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
April 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts
April 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale
April 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
April 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ La Tulipe
April 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Also of Note:
* The annual ALTer EGO radio festival is now set for Jan. 13, 2024 at Anaheim, California's Honda Center. The 2024 lineup will include Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bush, Sum 41, Yellowcard, Lovely The Band and The Last Dinner Party.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Black Stone Cherry will play a hometown concert, Dec. 16 in Glasgow, Kentucky at the Plaza Theatre.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* The lineup for the 2024 Disturbin' the Peace festival has. been announced, with Biohazard, H20, Gut Instinct, The Outburst, The Chisel, Raw Brigade and more set to play the hardcore-centric festival on Jan. 27 and 28 at the Baltimore Soundstage.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* Glassjaw have revealed plans to play four late 2023 30th anniversary shows. The shows will take place Dec. 20 in Santa, Ana, California; Dec. 21 in Los Angeles, California; Dec. 28 in Chicago, Illinois and Dec. 29 in Brooklyn, New York.
Ticketing Info: Here
* The annual Warren Haynes: Christmas Jam is back for a 32nd year! The Gov't Mule leader will be joined by Slash & Myles Kennedy, Billy F. Gibbons, Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch, American Babies (featuring Tom Hamilton, Jim Hamilton, Joe Russo), and Karina Rykman, plus special guests and more artists to be added. The show takes place Dec. 9 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, N.C.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* Carina Round, who has spent time touring with Puscifer and Tears for Fears, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore solo album, The Disconnection, with a Jan. 18 date at The Echo in Los Angeles, California.
Ticketing Info: Here.
