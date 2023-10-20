22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 13-19, 2023)

Boom! If you've been waiting to spend your concert dollars, well, you've got an absolute wealth of options this week.

A whopping 22 new rock and metal tours were announced over the past week, led by Disturbed, Machine Head, Code Orange, Beartooth Alkaline Trio, Crosses and more. Plus, it's that time of year when you get specialty shows and new festival announcements as the focus shifts to 2024. Will you be going to Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam or the annual Alter Ego festival in Los Angeles? See what else is available.

There's truly something for just about anyone this week. So head below and scan the dates and ticketing information to see which shows you might want to check out.

Alkaline Trio

alkaline trio Photo by Jonathan Weiner

Support Act: Drug Church

Notes: The dates come in support of the band's new album Blood, Hair & Eyeballs.

Ticketing Details: Here

Feb. 22 — Anaheim, Calif. @ HOB Anaheim

Feb. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Feb. 24 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Feb. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ HOB Dallas

Feb. 27 — Austin, Texas @ Stubbs

Feb. 28 — Houston, Texas @ HOB Houston

March 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 2 — Orlando, Fla. @ HOB Orlando

March 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

March 5 — Washington D.C. @ Fillmore Silver Spring

March 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore Philadelphia

March 8 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater and Ballroom

March 9 — Queens, N.Y. @ Knockdown Center

March 10 — Boston, Mass. @ HOB Boston

March 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 13 — Montreal, Quebec @ Beanfield

March 15 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

March 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 18 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore Minneapolis

March 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

March 24 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

March 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

March 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

March 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Novo

March 30 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Bad Omens

bad omens Bryan Kirks

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: These are a mix of rescheduled and new tour dates.

Ticketing Details: Here

April 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*

April 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel+

April 25 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre+

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds (Sick New World Festival)

April 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theatre*

May 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

May 3 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum+

* Added Show

+ New Date

Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves Wombat

Support Act: Eva Under Fire and Uncured

Ticketing Info: Here

Nov. 9 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse

Nov. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Nov. 11 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Nov. 12 - Destin, Fla. @ Club L.A.

Nov. 22 - Hampton Beach, Fla. @ Wally's*

Nov. 29 - Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee**

* No Eva Under Fire

** No Uncured

Bastardane

Bastardane Donny Evans (IG @iamdonnyevans)

Support Act: Fury in Few and Klept

Ticketing Details: Here

Nov. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Gunk House

Nov. 4 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Nov. 5 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Life Music

Nov. 6 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Maloney's Irish Pub

Nov. 7 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Nov. 9 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Nov. 10 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Nightshop

Nov. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Brass Rail

Nov. 14 - Elmira. N.Y. @ The Pit at the L

Nov. 15 - Watertown, N.Y. @ Maggie's on the River

Nov. 16 - State College, Pa. @ Pumpkins Patch

Nov. 17 - Richmond, Va. @ Bad House

Nov. 18 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Beartooth

Beartooth Jimmy Fontaine

Support Act: The Plot in You, Invent Animate + Sleep Theory

Notes: The new dates come in support of the recently released album, The Surface.

Ticketing Details: Here

Jan. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Center

Jan. 13 — Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Jan. 14 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Jan. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak

Jan. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

Jan. 20 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus

Jan. 21 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Jan. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Jan. 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

Jan. 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Jan. 27 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head

Jan. 28 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Jan. 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 2 — Charleston, S.C. Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Feb. 4 -10 — Shiprocked

Feb. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus

Feb. 13 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Feb. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Feb. 15 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @— Soma

Feb. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb. 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Feb. 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 1 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

March 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 3 — Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

March 5 — Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center

March 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

March 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera

March 9 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 10 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

March 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center

March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 14 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater

READ MORE: Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Says the Best Riff Ever Is By Disturbed

Dan Bejar

dan bejar, destroyer Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Support Act: Lightning Dust

Notes: The Destroyer musician is stepping out for a solo run.

Ticketing Details: Here

March 05 – Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

March 06 – Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

March 07 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

March 08 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Lodge Room

March 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

April 03 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

April 04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 05 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 06 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

April 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

April 09 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

April 12 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

April 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club

Centershift

centershift Photo by Jason Berkman

Support Act: Shows with support acts listed below.

Notes: The band just released their new song, "The Ride."

Ticketing Details: Here

Oct. 18 - Ventura, Calif. @ The Sewer

Oct. 26 - North Hollywood, Calif. @ The Knitting Factory (w/ Takers Leavers, Fake Figures, Sages, The Arson Choir)

Nov. 04 - Goleta, Calif. @ Old Town Coffee

Nov. 18 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Hotel Ziggy (w/ MAL and Doll Riot)

Nov. 22 - Ventura, Calif. @ San Souci

Nov. 24 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Whisky Richards (TENT)

Nov. 25 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Rodeo Bar

Code Orange

Code Orange 2023 Tim Saccenti

Support Act: Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron

Ticketing Details: Here

Feb. 04–10 – Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Shiprocked Cruise 2024

Feb. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

Feb. 14 – Houston, Texas @ White Oake Music Hall – Downstairs

Feb. 16 – New Orleans, La. @ Toulouse Theatre

Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Feb. 18 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

Feb. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade Hell Stage

Feb. 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Feb. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere – The Hall

Feb. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 01 – Detroit., Mich. @ Shelter

March 02 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro

March 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 05 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex – Grand

March 08 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 09 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom

March 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

March 12 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

March 13 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

March 16 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

March 23 – Quezon City, Philippines @ Pulp Summer Slam 2024

April 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World 2024

The Coronas

the coronas W3 Public Relations

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The Irish rockers are promoting their Best of the Early Days collection.

Ticketing Details: Here

March 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle

March 6 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

March 8 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Great Hall

March 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

March 13 — Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis

March 15 — Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

March 17 — New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Crosses

crosses Brian Ziff

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Details: Here

Feb. 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 10 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Feb. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Feb. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 17 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield

Feb. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues - Boston

Feb. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 21 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

Feb. 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Feb. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Feb. 27 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Houston

Feb. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues - Dallas

March 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

March 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 6 - Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 7 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

March 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 10 - Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

March 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Disturbed

Warner Records Warner Records

Support Act: Falling in Reverse and Plush

Ticketing Details: Here

Jan. 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^non-Live Nation date

Dropkick Murphys

dropkick murphys Emanuela Giurano

Support Act: Pennywise

Notes: The band's annual St. Patrick's Day shows have been announced.

Ticketing Details: Here

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues

March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ VIP Mini-Concert (daytime)

March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Faster Pussycat

faster pussycat, taime downe Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Support Act: Of Limbo and Jason Charles Miller

Ticketing Details: Here

Oct. 31 – Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box

Nov. 1 – Reno, Nev. @ irginia Street Brewery

Nov. 2 – Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room

Nov. 3 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 4 – Zillah, Wash. @ Perham Hall @ The Old Warehouse

Nov. 5 – Pendleton, Ore. @ The Electric Sundown

Nov. 7 – Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

Nov. 8 – Billings, Mont. @ The Pub Station

Nov. 9 – Minot, N.D. @ The Original Bar & Nightclub

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B @ Skyway Theater

Nov. 11 – Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo Center

Nov. 12 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

Nov. 14 – Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester Music Tavern

Nov. 15 – Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live

Nov. 16 – Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Nov. 17 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Diamond Hall

Nov. 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Crown Uptown

Nov. 20 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

Nov. 21 – The Colony, Texas @ Lava Cantina/The Colony

Nov. 22 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Nov. 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Belle Isle Brewery

Nov. 25 – Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty

Nov. 26 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

Nov. 28 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

G. Love and Special Sauce

G. Love G. Love

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: This run celebrates their 30th anniversary and the re-release of their self-titled debut album.

Ticketing Details: Here

Jan. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Jan. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

Jan. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Jan. 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Jan. 17 - Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark

Jan. 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Jan. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Jan. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

Jan. 21 - Homer, N.Y. @ Center for the Arts of Homer

Jan. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

Jan. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Jan. 30 - New York, N.Y. @ City Winery - Pier 57

Jan. 31 - New York, N.Y. @ City Winery - Pier 57

Feb. 1 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

Feb. 2 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

Feb. 3 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton Live

Feb. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Feb. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre

Feb. 8 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle

Feb. 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Feb. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery

Feb. 13 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Point Ybel Brewing

Feb. 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Feb. 16 - New Smyrna Beach, Fla. @ Beachside Tavern

Feb. 17 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Feb. 18 - Key West, Fla. @ American Legion

Feb. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 1 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House

March 2 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour

March 3 - Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern

March 5 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Soho

March 6 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

March 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

March 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

March 13 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up Aspen

March 14 - Steamboat Springs, Colo. @ Strings Music Pavilion

March 15 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theater

March 16 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre

(Hed) P.E.

Jeff @ Mintypics Jeff @ Mintypics

Support Act: Nonpoint, Sumo Cyco and VRSTY

Ticketing Details: Here

Nov 24 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ The Gem +

Nov 25 - Casper, Wyo. @ Gaslight Social +

Nov 26 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater +

Nov 28 - Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee +

Nov 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex +

Nov 30 - Lakewood, Ohio @ Winchester Music Tavern +

Dec. 01 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC on Herr *

Dec. 02 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground *

Dec. 03 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys *

Dec. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes *

Dec. 06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace *

Dec. 08 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center *

Dec. 09 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre *

Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge *

Dec. 11 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater +

Dec. 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *

Dec. 13 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi +

Dec. 14 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room *

Dec. 15 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *

Dec. 16 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop *

+ (HED) P.E. Only

* Million Watts Tour w/ Nonpoint

Little Miss Nasty

little miss nasty SRO

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: Their Weapon of Choice debut album is due in January.

Ticketing Details: Here

Oct. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ THE HOLDING COMPANY

Oct. 20 - Fresno, Calif. @ FULTON 55

Oct. 21 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ LA SANTA

Oct. 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ ENCORE

Oct. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ ROCKHOUSE

Oct. 26 - San Angelo, Texas @ THE DEADHORSE

Oct. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ TREES

Oct. 28 - Houston, Texas @ SCOUT BAR

Oct. 31 - Valdosta, Ga. @ASHLEY STREET STATION

Nov. 3 - Orlando, Fla. @CONDUIT

Nov. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ CLUB SKYE

Nov. 6 - New Orleans, La. @ TOULOUSE THEATRE

Nov. 8 - Austin, Texas @COME AND TAKE IT LIVE

Nov. 9 - Tulsa, Okla @ THE VANGUARD

Nov. 10 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE

Nov. 11 - Lincoln, Neb. @ BOURBON THEATRE

Nov. 13 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ SUNSHINE STUDIOS LIVE

Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ HERMAN’S HIDEAWAY

Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @METRO MUSIC HALL

Nov. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @THE USUAL PLACE

Nov. 18 - Long Beach, Calif. @ HARVELLE’S

Nov. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ JOLENE’S

John Lodge

john lodge Chipster PR

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: He'll be performing Moody Blues' Days of Future Past in its entirety on this run. Yes' Jon Davison will accompany on select songs.

Ticketing Details: Here

Feb. 24 - The Villages, Fla. @ The Savannah Center (on sale 2024)

Feb. 25 - Immokalee, Fla @ Seminole Casino (on sale week of 10/24)

Feb. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

Feb. 28 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 02 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre

March 03 - Fairfield, Ct. @ The Warehouse

March 05 - Patchagoue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre

March 06 - Tarrytown, N.Y. @ Tarrytown Music Hall

March 08 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

March 09 - Hartford, Ct. @ Infinity Hall

March 10 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ Bardavon Opera House (on sale week of 10/16)

March 12 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand (on sale week of 10/16)

March 13 - Nashua, N.H. @ Nashua Center for the Arts

March 15 - Laconia, N.H. @ The Colonial Theatre

March 16 - Plymouth, Mass. @ Memorial Hall

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur(on sale week of 10/16)

March 21-28 - Miami, Fla. @ Flower Power Cruise

Machine Head

machine head Nuclear Blast

Support Act: Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, Gates to Hell

Ticketing Details: Here

Jan. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Jan. 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Jan. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Jan. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

Jan. 25 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

Jan. 26 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino

Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre

Jan. 28 - Winnipeg, Mantioba @ Burton Cumming Theatre

Jan. 30 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Skyway Theatre

Jan. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Feb. 01 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Feb. 02 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews

Feb. 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

Feb. 06 - Montreal, Quebec @ M'Telus

Feb. 07 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

Feb. 08 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 09 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Feb. 12 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Heaven)

Feb. 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues

Feb. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Feb. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec

Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Feb. 21 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Feb. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Feb. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Bellwether

Princess

princess Photo by Joe Gall

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour is in support of their Come of Age album.

Ticketing Details: Here

Dec. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre

Dec. 9 - Savannah, Ga. @ District Live

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

Jan. 5 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Jan. 6 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour

Jan. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Jan. 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

Jan. 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Jan. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Slothrust

slothrust, leah wellbaum David Becker, Getty Images

Support Act: Weakened Friends

Notes: The dates come in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the band's Of Course You Do album.

Ticketing Details: Here

Jan. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill

Jan. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill

Jan. 21 - Goldfield, Calif. @ Roseville

Jan. 23 - Bend, Ore. @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

Jan. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Pub

Jan. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Pub

Jan. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's @ The Crocodile

Jan. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Madame Lou's @ The Crocodile

Jan. 31 - Spokane, Wash. @ The District @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Shrine Basement

Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Feb. 6 - Reno, Nev. @ The Holland Project

Feb. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah

Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Feb. 10 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Tesla

Tesla Chipster PR

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 11 - Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Hotel

Jan. 13 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts

Jan. 14 - Coconut Creek, Fla. @ The Stage At Coco Outdoors

Jan. 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jan. 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Jan. 20 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

Jan. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena

March 1 - Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center

March 2 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 5 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

March 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board Theater

March 9 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort

March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 23 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

VNV Nation

VNV Nation For the Win PR

Support Act: Traitrs

Ticketing Details: Here

March 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 30 - Atlanta, Ga @ Variety Playhouse

March 31 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall

April 1 - Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

April 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts

April 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

April 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ La Tulipe

April 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images

* The annual ALTer EGO radio festival is now set for Jan. 13, 2024 at Anaheim, California's Honda Center. The 2024 lineup will include Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bush, Sum 41, Yellowcard, Lovely The Band and The Last Dinner Party.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Black Stone Cherry will play a hometown concert, Dec. 16 in Glasgow, Kentucky at the Plaza Theatre.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* The lineup for the 2024 Disturbin' the Peace festival has. been announced, with Biohazard, H20, Gut Instinct, The Outburst, The Chisel, Raw Brigade and more set to play the hardcore-centric festival on Jan. 27 and 28 at the Baltimore Soundstage.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* Glassjaw have revealed plans to play four late 2023 30th anniversary shows. The shows will take place Dec. 20 in Santa, Ana, California; Dec. 21 in Los Angeles, California; Dec. 28 in Chicago, Illinois and Dec. 29 in Brooklyn, New York.

Ticketing Info: Here

* The annual Warren Haynes: Christmas Jam is back for a 32nd year! The Gov't Mule leader will be joined by Slash & Myles Kennedy, Billy F. Gibbons, Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch, American Babies (featuring Tom Hamilton, Jim Hamilton, Joe Russo), and Karina Rykman, plus special guests and more artists to be added. The show takes place Dec. 9 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, N.C.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* Carina Round, who has spent time touring with Puscifer and Tears for Fears, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore solo album, The Disconnection, with a Jan. 18 date at The Echo in Los Angeles, California.

Ticketing Info: Here.