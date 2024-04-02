2024 Rocklahoma Lineup Announced – Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, Slipknot + More

The Rocklahoma Festival is set to return for 2024 with a killer lineup featuring headline performances from Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Disturbed, A Day to Remember, Slipknot and Lamb of God.

The three-day music weekend is set for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. And the headliners are just the beginning of what is a jam-packed festival with Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber and Tom Keifer also on the bill. Plus, the festivities will be hosted throughout the weekend by SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk.

It should also be noted that Rocklahoma has now become part of the Danny Wimmer Presents family of festivals. DWP will work alongside Rocklahoma creators Pryor Creek Music Festivals in bringing the festival to fans this year.

What They're Saying

David Draiman of Disturbed said, “Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold out North American and Australian tour and our No. 1 song ‘Don't Tell Me,’ featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now. We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there.”

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” added Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock ’n Roll family!”

Who's Playing When?

While the full stage assignments and set times have yet to be revealed, organizers did announce that Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence and Halestorm would all play Friday, Disturbed, A Day to Remember and Skillet head up Saturday and Slipknot, Lamb of God and Mastodon highlight the final day on Sunday.

Other acts confirmed include Anthrax, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Bad Wolves, Tom Keifer, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, Set It Off, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, The Plot in You, Des Rocs, Oxymorrons, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Enuff Z'Nuff, Atomic Punks, Eva Under Fire, Another Day Dawns, Raven's Banquet, Skarlett Roxx, Surge, Eyebolt, Dime Store Riot, Color of Chaos and Ten Cent Revenge.

2024 Rocklahoma Lineup

2024 Rocklahoma Lineup

What's Happening and How Can You Get Tickets?

The 2024 Rocklahoma festivities kick off with the campgrounds opening on Sunday, Aug. 25, and all festival attendees with a weekend pass are invited to the Thursday, Aug. 29 official Rocklahoma Pre-Party presented by DEB Concerts at The Roadhouse on the festival grounds, featuring performances from Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx and Eyebolt. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full- service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Rocklahoma weekend VIP and General Admission passes--as well as camping and glamping add-ons--go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10AM Central Time at www.Rocklahoma.com. Passes start as low as $10 or 10 percent down on layaway. Prior to the public on-sale, fans can gain access to the Rocklahoma presale to secure the guaranteed lowest price by signing up for the Rocklahoma newsletter here.

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages, along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Please visit Rocklahoma.com for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single day passes will be available in the coming weeks.