Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in September

Happy birthday to those of you celebrating your special day in September, the ninth month of the year.

It's that time of the year where the weather starts to cool a bit, the calendar officially hits autumn and we begin to rearrange our closets to welcome some warmer threads. School is back in session. But there's still some great opportunities to go see live music outdoors and perhaps you'll be celebrating a birthday with some of the musicians onstage.

As Mastodon just released a new album, it's double celebration time for singer-bassist Troy Sanders. It's also the month in which we celebrate the birth of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil. And one half of the famous Gallagher siblings of Oasis, singer Liam Gallagher, is turning another year older in September.

September is the month when the rock legend Joan Jett was born. And somewhere behind his mask, Slipknot's Shawn Crahan will also be turning another year older. We're also celebrating another birthday for Dave Mustaine of Megadeth in the midst of his band's farewell touring..

Guitar great Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, the iconic Bruce Springsteen, David Coverdale and Chrissie Hynde are among the Rock Hall legends with birthdays in September. There's also Les Claypool, Brad Wilk, Stephen Perkins, Avril Lavigne, Danny Worsnop, Mikey Way, William DuVall and the list goes on.

Plus, It's also a month of heavenly birthdays for Freddie Mercury, Meat Loaf, Neil Peart, Brad Arnold and more.

READ MORE: How Did Megadeth Get Their Band Name?

September is full of rock stars celebrating birthdays and if this is your birthday month, odds are pretty good you'll share your birthdate with a famous musician. Who? Well you can scroll through the gallery below to find out. See which rock stars are celebrating birthdays in September.