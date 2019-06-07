26 LGBTQ Icons in Rock + Metal

Happy pride month everyone!

June is the commemorative LGBTQ Pride Month, in honor of the Stonewall riots that occurred in June of 1969. The uprising was in response to a police raid that occurred in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and is considered the single most important event to spark the gay liberation movement.

It's been 51 years since the riots took place, and while progress has been made, the LGBTQ community has suffered a great deal of oppression while fighting to be seen as equals - they still do today.

In honor of celebrating pride month, we've compiled a gallery of LGBTQ figures in the rock and metal community. These are brilliant musicians who are either lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or pansexual.