Rob Halford Advises Closeted Gay Metalheads Not to Be Afraid

June is pride month — a time to celebrate and uplift the individuals of the LGBTQ+ community. For those who are having a hard time coming out, our favorite gay metal icon, Rob Halford, has a bit of advice for you.

It's undeniable that rock and metal have always been a male-dominant world, but that's been changing over the years. Halford came out in 1998 during an interview with MTV. "I learned that you’ve got to let yourself out of the cage and you can’t live your life for other people," he explained to Rolling Stone.

"To come out into what was at the time, and still is to a certain extent, a very alpha-male–dominated experience — and that’s no disrespect to the great female metalheads — it brought me a lot of peace and helped me in my work more than anything else."

Though the vocalist admitted he felt very lonely at the time, he added that there are a ton of resources people can use today when they feel they are struggling with their sexuality. He supports those who are comfortable staying closeted, but also implores people to free themselves since it was so freeing for him.

"Gay metalheads, man, just come and join us and just get out and just have a blast," he declared. "It’s just fear more than anything else: fear of rejection, fear of being kicked out of the house by your family. It’s just unbelievable how there are always cruel aspects within a family that you didn’t know. But please don’t let that stop you. It’s your life. Claim it. It belongs to you."