10 New Rock + Metal Tours That Were Announced This Past Week (Aug. 11-17, 2023)

Did you get your tickets yet? There are plenty of options this week if you're looking to see some great rock or metal, with 10 new tours announced and a couple of specialty shows and festivals also in the mix for your ticketing dollar.

What's new? Well, Dirty Honey are back with a new album to promote and you can look forward to their raw vibe raucous live show coming to a town near your. There's plenty of interest in the reformed Fear Factory with Dino Cazares' band now booking dates to feature their current lineup. And you might want to take cover when the almighty GWAR comes to town, spewing forth some delicious metal licks. Plus, Story of the Year take us back in time to celebrate 20 years of their Page Avenue album.

Those are just a few of the newly announced tours this week, so scroll down and see what new tours got announced, who is playing where and when and how to get your tickets for each tour or special event.

Taylor Acorn

taylor acorn fall 2023 tour admat Big Picture Media loading...

Notes: The pop-punk singer-songwriter plays her first U.S. headline dates in four years.

Ticketing Info: https://www.tayloracorn.com/

Nov. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

Nov. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Nov. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Nov. 12 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Nov. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

Nov. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Nov. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The East Room

Dirty Honey

dirty honey Photo by Katerina Benzova loading...

Support Act: Austin Meade

Notes: The band's "Can't Find the Brakes" headline tour comes in support of the album of the same name. It also gives the band a chance to show off their new drummer Jaydon Bean who joined the group earlier this year.

Ticketing Info: https://www.dirtyhoney.com/tour-dates

Oct. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spaces

Oct. 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Oct. 22 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

Oct. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at the Factory

Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas @ RISE Rooftop

Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

Oct. 28 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct. 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ The RITZ Ybor

Oct. 31 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Nov. 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Nov. 4 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

Nov. 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield

Nov. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Nov. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Nov. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Nov. 15 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall

Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Nov. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Sand Dollar Downtown

Nov. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

Nov. 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 28 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Dec. 1 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 2 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Dec. 5 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

Dec. 7 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Dec. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Dec. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Dec. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Hawthorn

Fear Factory

Fear Factory Photo by Stephanie Cabral loading...

Support Act: Lions at the Gate

Notes: The band's headline shows are part of their 'DisrupTour." This run also includes dates with Fear Factory and Lions at the Gate opening for Lacuna Coil on their "October Dawn" run as indicated.

Ticketing Info: https://fearfactory.com/tour-dates/

Oct. 07 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Oct. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre

Oct. 09 - EL Paso, Texas @ The Rockhouse

Oct. 11 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

Oct. 12 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Oct. 13. - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade*

Oct. 14. - Knoxville, Tenn @ The Concourse*

Oct. 15. - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom(*

Oct. 17. - Suget, Ill. @ Pops*

Oct. 18. - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre*

Oct. 19. - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater*

Oct. 20. - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom*

Oct. 21. - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater*

Oct. 23. - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues*

Oct. 24. - San Antonio, Teas Aztec Theater*

* Lacuna Coil headlines.

GWAR

gwar Freeman Promotions loading...

Support Acts: Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ

Notes: Blothar the Berserker notes, “Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”

Ticketing Info: https://gwar.net/pages/tour

Oct. 11 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's*

Oct. 12 - S. Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground*

Oct. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square*

Oct. 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb*

Oct. 15 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre*

Oct. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix#

Oct. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 20 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Oct. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 25 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 26 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 27 - Gainesville, Fla. @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

Oct. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @The Beacham

*No X-Cops

#No Negative Approach

READ MORE: GWAR Serve New Cocktail Recipe for the BalSazerac

Harm’s Way

harm's way 2023 Vanessa Valadez loading...

Support Acts: Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb

Notes: The band's new album, Common Suffering, arrives Sept. 29, just ahead of most of their touring.

Ticketing Info: https://www.harmsway13.com/tour

Sept. 22 - Mississauga, Ontario @ Hold Your Ground Fest

Oct. 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill

Oct. 20 - Louisville, Ky. @ Portal

Oct. 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

Oct. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

Oct. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch

Oct. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church

Oct. 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 31 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Nov. 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade - Hell

Nov. 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory

Nov. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Nov. 05 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio

Nov. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile

Nov. 08 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall

Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Nov. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Nov. 11 - Berkeley, Calif. @ 924 Gilman Street

Nov. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 16 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar

Poison Ruin

poison ruin Photo by Cecil Shang Whaley loading...

Notes: Poison Ruin's tour comes in support of their current album, Harvest.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15498716-poison-ruin

Sept. 03 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Union Pool

Sept. 11 - Malmo, SE @ Matverkstan

Sept. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Beta

Sept. 13 - Stockholm, SE @ HUS7

Sept. 14 - Oslo, NO @ Blitz

Sept. 17 - London, UK @ Garage

Sept. 27 - Richmond, Va. @ The Warehouse

Sept. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Kings

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ DRKMTTR

Sept. 30 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Gonerfest

Oct. 01 - New Orleans, La. @ Gasa Gasa

Oct. 03 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Pilot Light

Oct. 04 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mag Bar

Oct. 05 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Northside Tavern

Oct. 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Oct. 08 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Revocation / Unearth

revocation 2023 Photo by Alex Morgan loading...

Support Acts: High Command and Entheos

Notes: Revocation are promoting their Netherheaven album, while Unearth are promoting The Wretched; The Ruinous.

Ticketing Info: https://www.revocationband.com/tour

Sept. 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St. Vitus Bar

Sept. 30 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovecraft's

Oct. 01 - Toledo, Ohio @ Frankie's

Oct. 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

Oct. 03 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Oct. 04 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl

Oct. 06 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

Oct. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Oct. 08 - West Palm, Fla. @ Respectables

Oct. 09 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Oct. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 18

Oct. 11 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Oct. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Upstairs

Oct. 14 - Horsehead, Neb. @ The Pit At The L

Oct. 15 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

Oct. 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source De la Martiner

Oct. 17 - Montreal, Ontario @ Fairmount Theatre

Oct. 18 - Barrie, Ontario @ The Queen Barrie

Oct. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

Oct. 20.- Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey

Spirit in the Room

spirit in the room Photo by Ekaterina Gorbacheva loading...

Support Acts: King Parrot and Filth Is Eternal

Notes: The tour comes in support of 2022's Flamingo EP.

Ticketing Info: https://www.facebook.com/spiritintheroomsounds/events

Sept. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation

Sept. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ The Star Theater

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Sept. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar

Sept. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground

Story of the Year

story of the year Big Picture Media loading...

Support Acts: Four Year Strong, We the Kings, Youth Fountain

Notes: The tour comes as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout album, Page Avenue.

Ticket Info: http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour

Nov. 1 – Mesa, Aris. @ Nile Theatre*

Nov. 2 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore*

Nov. 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues*

Nov. 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park*

Nov. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spaces*

Nov. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo*

Nov. 11 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

Nov. 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory*

Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex*

Nov. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater*

Nov. 17 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty*

Nov. 18 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater*

Nov. 19 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*

Jan. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theater#

Jan. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater#

Jan. 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer#

Jan. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater#

Jan. 10 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House#

Jan. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda#

Jan. 12 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues#

Jan. 13 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom#

Jan. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square#

Jan. 16 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live#

Jan. 17 – Norfolk, Va. @ Norva#

Jan. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground#

Jan. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Heaven)#

Jan. 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor#

Jan. 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution#

Jan. 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl#

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts#

Jan. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall#

^ With Yellowcard

+ With Youth Fountain

* With Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain

# With We The Kings and Youth Fountain

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* Deftones have announced the lineup for the fourth annual “Dia De Los Deftones” day-long festival. 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra will join Deftones Nov. 4 at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Ticketing info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005F05B171430E

* Something Corporate have announced an Oct. 20 pre-When We Were Young headline show at House of Blues Las Vegas.

Ticketing info: https://concerts.livenation.com/event/17005F0AB5B4355D

* The “Strange ‘80s” charity benefit returns for 2023, taking place Oct. 20 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas with appearances by Sum 41, Bowling for Soup, Plain White T’s, Your Broken Hero, Cassadee Pope, Lilith Czar, Monique Powell, Less Than Jake’s Chris DeMakes and Roger Lima and Games We Play’s Emmyn Calleiro.

Ticketing into: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005F0B7FD32283