10 New Rock + Metal Tours That Were Announced This Past Week (Aug. 11-17, 2023)
Did you get your tickets yet? There are plenty of options this week if you're looking to see some great rock or metal, with 10 new tours announced and a couple of specialty shows and festivals also in the mix for your ticketing dollar.
What's new? Well, Dirty Honey are back with a new album to promote and you can look forward to their raw vibe raucous live show coming to a town near your. There's plenty of interest in the reformed Fear Factory with Dino Cazares' band now booking dates to feature their current lineup. And you might want to take cover when the almighty GWAR comes to town, spewing forth some delicious metal licks. Plus, Story of the Year take us back in time to celebrate 20 years of their Page Avenue album.
Those are just a few of the newly announced tours this week, so scroll down and see what new tours got announced, who is playing where and when and how to get your tickets for each tour or special event.
Taylor Acorn
Notes: The pop-punk singer-songwriter plays her first U.S. headline dates in four years.
Ticketing Info: https://www.tayloracorn.com/
Nov. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
Nov. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
Nov. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge
Nov. 12 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Nov. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge
Nov. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Nov. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The East Room
Dirty Honey
Support Act: Austin Meade
Notes: The band's "Can't Find the Brakes" headline tour comes in support of the album of the same name. It also gives the band a chance to show off their new drummer Jaydon Bean who joined the group earlier this year.
Ticketing Info: https://www.dirtyhoney.com/tour-dates
Oct. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
Oct. 19 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spaces
Oct. 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Oct. 22 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
Oct. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at the Factory
Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas @ RISE Rooftop
Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham
Oct. 28 - Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct. 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ The RITZ Ybor
Oct. 31 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Nov. 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!
Nov. 4 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes
Nov. 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Beanfield
Nov. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Nov. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Nov. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Nov. 15 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall
Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Nov. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Sand Dollar Downtown
Nov. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
Nov. 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Nov. 28 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Dec. 1 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 2 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater
Dec. 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Dec. 5 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre
Dec. 7 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
Dec. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Dec. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Dec. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Dec. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Hawthorn
Fear Factory
Support Act: Lions at the Gate
Notes: The band's headline shows are part of their 'DisrupTour." This run also includes dates with Fear Factory and Lions at the Gate opening for Lacuna Coil on their "October Dawn" run as indicated.
Ticketing Info: https://fearfactory.com/tour-dates/
Oct. 07 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Oct. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre
Oct. 09 - EL Paso, Texas @ The Rockhouse
Oct. 11 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine
Oct. 12 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Oct. 13. - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade*
Oct. 14. - Knoxville, Tenn @ The Concourse*
Oct. 15. - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom(*
Oct. 17. - Suget, Ill. @ Pops*
Oct. 18. - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre*
Oct. 19. - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater*
Oct. 20. - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom*
Oct. 21. - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater*
Oct. 23. - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues*
Oct. 24. - San Antonio, Teas Aztec Theater*
* Lacuna Coil headlines.
GWAR
Support Acts: Negative Approach, X-Cops, Cancer Christ
Notes: Blothar the Berserker notes, “Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”
Ticketing Info: https://gwar.net/pages/tour
Oct. 11 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's*
Oct. 12 - S. Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground*
Oct. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square*
Oct. 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb*
Oct. 15 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre*
Oct. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix#
Oct. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Oct. 20 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Oct. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Oct. 24 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Oct. 25 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Oct. 26 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 27 - Gainesville, Fla. @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
Oct. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Oct. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @The Beacham
*No X-Cops
#No Negative Approach
READ MORE: GWAR Serve New Cocktail Recipe for the BalSazerac
Harm’s Way
Support Acts: Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb
Notes: The band's new album, Common Suffering, arrives Sept. 29, just ahead of most of their touring.
Ticketing Info: https://www.harmsway13.com/tour
Sept. 22 - Mississauga, Ontario @ Hold Your Ground Fest
Oct. 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade
Oct. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill
Oct. 20 - Louisville, Ky. @ Portal
Oct. 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Oct. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
Oct. 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground
Oct. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch
Oct. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church
Oct. 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 31 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Nov. 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade - Hell
Nov. 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory
Nov. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Nov. 05 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio
Nov. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile
Nov. 08 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall
Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Nov. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Nov. 11 - Berkeley, Calif. @ 924 Gilman Street
Nov. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Nov. 16 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar
Poison Ruin
Notes: Poison Ruin's tour comes in support of their current album, Harvest.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15498716-poison-ruin
Sept. 03 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Union Pool
Sept. 11 - Malmo, SE @ Matverkstan
Sept. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Beta
Sept. 13 - Stockholm, SE @ HUS7
Sept. 14 - Oslo, NO @ Blitz
Sept. 17 - London, UK @ Garage
Sept. 27 - Richmond, Va. @ The Warehouse
Sept. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Kings
Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ DRKMTTR
Sept. 30 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Gonerfest
Oct. 01 - New Orleans, La. @ Gasa Gasa
Oct. 03 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Pilot Light
Oct. 04 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mag Bar
Oct. 05 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Northside Tavern
Oct. 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Oct. 08 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd
Revocation / Unearth
Support Acts: High Command and Entheos
Notes: Revocation are promoting their Netherheaven album, while Unearth are promoting The Wretched; The Ruinous.
Ticketing Info: https://www.revocationband.com/tour
Sept. 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St. Vitus Bar
Sept. 30 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovecraft's
Oct. 01 - Toledo, Ohio @ Frankie's
Oct. 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's
Oct. 03 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops
Oct. 04 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl
Oct. 06 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit
Oct. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Oct. 08 - West Palm, Fla. @ Respectables
Oct. 09 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
Oct. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 18
Oct. 11 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Oct. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Upstairs
Oct. 14 - Horsehead, Neb. @ The Pit At The L
Oct. 15 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's
Oct. 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source De la Martiner
Oct. 17 - Montreal, Ontario @ Fairmount Theatre
Oct. 18 - Barrie, Ontario @ The Queen Barrie
Oct. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
Oct. 20.- Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey
Spirit in the Room
Support Acts: King Parrot and Filth Is Eternal
Notes: The tour comes in support of 2022's Flamingo EP.
Ticketing Info: https://www.facebook.com/spiritintheroomsounds/events
Sept. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation
Sept. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ The Star Theater
Sept. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop
Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
Sept. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar
Sept. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Underground
Story of the Year
Support Acts: Four Year Strong, We the Kings, Youth Fountain
Notes: The tour comes as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout album, Page Avenue.
Ticket Info: http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour
Nov. 1 – Mesa, Aris. @ Nile Theatre*
Nov. 2 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore*
Nov. 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues*
Nov. 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park*
Nov. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spaces*
Nov. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom*
Nov. 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo*
Nov. 11 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*
Nov. 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory*
Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex*
Nov. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater*
Nov. 17 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty*
Nov. 18 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater*
Nov. 19 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*
Jan. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theater#
Jan. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater#
Jan. 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer#
Jan. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater#
Jan. 10 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House#
Jan. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda#
Jan. 12 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues#
Jan. 13 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom#
Jan. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square#
Jan. 16 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live#
Jan. 17 – Norfolk, Va. @ Norva#
Jan. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground#
Jan. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Heaven)#
Jan. 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor#
Jan. 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution#
Jan. 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl#
Jan. 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts#
Jan. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall#
^ With Yellowcard
+ With Youth Fountain
* With Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain
# With We The Kings and Youth Fountain
Also of Note:
* Deftones have announced the lineup for the fourth annual “Dia De Los Deftones” day-long festival. 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra will join Deftones Nov. 4 at San Diego’s Petco Park.
Ticketing info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005F05B171430E
* Something Corporate have announced an Oct. 20 pre-When We Were Young headline show at House of Blues Las Vegas.
Ticketing info: https://concerts.livenation.com/event/17005F0AB5B4355D
* The “Strange ‘80s” charity benefit returns for 2023, taking place Oct. 20 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas with appearances by Sum 41, Bowling for Soup, Plain White T’s, Your Broken Hero, Cassadee Pope, Lilith Czar, Monique Powell, Less Than Jake’s Chris DeMakes and Roger Lima and Games We Play’s Emmyn Calleiro.
Ticketing into: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005F0B7FD32283