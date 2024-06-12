Study Shows Which Rock + Metal Bands Appear the Most on Sex Playlists

A new study by ZipHealth shows which rock and metal bands appear the most on sex playlists.

To compile the findings, ZipHealth surveyed more than 1,000 people about the music they listen to (or don't) during sex. They also examined over 11,000 songs from around 150 playlists to see which songs and artists are most popular amongst sex-related playlists.

Which Genres Appear in Sex Playlists the Most

The results show that out of eight total genres — pop, hip-hop/rap, R&B/soul, indie rock, alternative, EDM, heavy metal and classic rock — metal ranked as the No. 7 most commonly found genre in sex playlists, and classic rock came in last.

Which Artists Show Up in Sex Playlists the Most

However, metal made its way into the Top 5 list of artists most frequently found in sex playlists. Deftones ranked at No. 3, following hip-hop/rap icons The Weeknd and Kanye West, and the band is the only rock or metal artist in the Top 10.

The other top heavy metal artists found in sex playlists are Slipknot and System of a Down.

Music and Sex Habits

Heavy metal also came in at No. 4 in the average sex duration in minutes by genre listened to during sex, following hip-hop/rap, classical and alternative. The findings show that people who listen to heavy metal during sex go at it for an average of 30.8 minutes. That's enough to get through all of Slayer's Reign in Blood!

The results get even more specific than preferred genre and length of time, though. Nine Inch Nails were the No. 1 artist related to the keyword BDSM, and the song "Closer" was the No. 1 song related to the keyword as well.

Apparently, metal fans have fetishes — 72 percent of metal listeners reported having a fetish, making metal the No. 1 genre for the category. Metal fans also ranked among the Top 3 for having had a one-night stand (82 percent), participating in an orgy (21 percent) and participating in a threesome (54 percent).

If you want to know even more about your fellow metalheads' freaky habits, you can read the full report here.

