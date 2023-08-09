Hey bohabs, it's never too early to get your drink on, and the members of GWAR have a new drink recipe for you. Balsac the Jaws of Death does the honors by showing you how to make what he's dubbed the BalSazerac.

"It's a very simple cocktail, based on the Sazerac out of New Orleans. It was originally with Cognac, but now the modern Sazerac is made with Rye and this goes perfectly with the Oderus Edition of Ragnarok Rye," says Balsac, who is creating his cocktail with drummer Jizmak Da Gusha.

Yes, it just so happens that one of the key ingredients is the Catoctin Creek "Oderus Edition" of Ragnarok Rye which is being released to mark the tenth anniversary of the passing of GWAR's beloved front-thing, Dave "Oderus Urungus" Brockie. If you need to get your hands on some Ragnarok Rye, you can do so here.

Other items that you'll need to make the cocktail include one sugar cube, Peychauds Bitters, the aformentioned Ragnarok Rye, ice, Absinthe, a lemon twist, a chilled cocktail glass, some container to mix your ingredients and a strainer.

Balsac takes you through the process with exact measurements step by step, though he does suggest that instead of discarding the Absinthe after you've coated your chilled cocktail glass with it, you should drink it instead. "In a BalSazerac, you always drink the Absinthe first," he explains.

For those who want to try it out for yourselves, drop us a note in the comments to let us know how this turned out for you.

And when not knocking back a BalSazerac, you'll find the group out on tour. Shows in Peoria, Bonner Springs, Dallas and The Woodlands will take the band through the weekend. See all of their upcoming dates here.

GWAR Demonstrate How to Make a BalSazerac