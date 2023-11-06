GWAR Guitarist Brent Purgason (Pustulus Maximus) Exits Band, Leaving on ‘Good Terms’

GWAR will be undergoing a change as guitarist Brent Purgason, known in the GWAR world for performing and playing as Pustulus Maximus, is leaving the band. The musician, who joined the group in 2012 following the death of Cory Smoot (aka Flattus Maximus), revealed in his exit statement that he's leaving the band on good terms.

His first album with the group came in 2013 when the band issued their Battle Maximus set. He remained in the guitarist spot through 2017's The Blood of Gods and 2022's The New Dark Ages.

Purgason issued a lengthy statement announcing his farewell, noting, "It has been an honor to spill blood on you." He adds, "I am leaving on good terms and will still be around to help out some behind the scenes. To what degree, I don’t know yet but our creative lives are still very much tied together." His full statement can be seen below:

11 years ago I had the privilege of joining the greatest shock rock and roll band in the world. Today, I announce my departure from it. Playing and performing as PUSTULUS MAXIMUS has been quite the experience and I’ll be forever grateful for it. I want to extend my utmost appreciation for all the support given to me by the fans over the years. They have been kind, generous and enthusiastic for the band and my character throughout my tenure and I couldn’t ask to ever perform in front of a greater group of people. It has been an honor to spill blood on you. GWAR will continue to have my support. I am leaving on good terms and will still be around to help out some behind the scenes. To what degree, I don’t know yet but our creative lives are still very much tied together. For the fans, I hope you continue to show your love and enthusiasm for the band as I’m sure the future will be filled with more blood and gore. Leaving brings back many memories over the years and the main one that comes to mind is getting the call from Dave Brockie while driving home down Lakeside Avenue. He was screaming through the phone, “Dude!You’re in the band!”. It was a great moment to have and It breaks my heart that no one else will ever get that call again. It’s a reminder that this was a very different band when I joined and I was a very different person. People grow and priorities change. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the members of GWAR that invited me in, not only to perform but to become an owner of the band, a friend, and a brother. I am happy I was able to share many stages with you all across the world and have been supported by the hardest working crew in the industry. There are many things I could say and reflect on but I will conclude this statement and leave you with a passage from a song, 'A Farewell to Kings' by Rush. When they turn the pages of history

When these days have passed long ago

Will they read of us with sadness

For the seeds that we let grow?

We turned our gaze

From the castles in the distance

Eyes cast down

On the path of least resistance Sincerely,

Brent Purgason

READ MORE: 10 Hilarious GWAR Moments

Prior to GWAR, Purgason built his resume playing with Cannabis Corpse and Antietam 1862. It is not known yet if Purgason will pursue another musical venture beyond his behind the scenes work with GWAR.

The band just recently wrapped some touring and currently have no other dates scheduled, so a decision on how the group will proceed moving forward will likely be made before more shows are booked.