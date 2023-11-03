Man Goes Overboard on Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat Cruise, Rescue Efforts Attempted

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson has issued a statement confirming that a man attending the Headbangers Boat festival cruise headlined by Lamb of God went overboard this morning (Nov. 3). Search and rescue efforts were conducted and it has been verified by Loudwire that the festival activities have since resumed and the boat is headed back to Miami.

"On the early morning of Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Norwegian Pearl was notified that a 41-year-old male guest went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami. The authorities have been notified and the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation is underway. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time," the Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told Rock Feed this afternoon.

The festival cruise, which also features Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed, GWAR, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Lacuna Coil and more, has continued with scheduled performances after the above statement was provided. The first artist to perform was Hatebreed, and it's reported that frontman Jamey Jasta tried to remain positive and create a sense of community and togetherness for festivalgoers onboard.

Fans onboard have lamented the tragedy, which can be seen below.

Our hearts are with all whom this has affected.

About Overboard Situations on Cruises

A 2017 report by Conde Nast Traveler details all of the aspects of an overboard situation on a cruise ship.

Passenger safety is an important part of the cruise business and owners and operators maintain certain regulations and procedures, including prevention, warning systems and emergency preparedness.

Heights of railing and balconies, alcohol consumption, surveillance cameras (monitored and unmonitored), sensors, a trained staff are just some of the related factors in maintaining passenger safety.

In the event a passenger goes overboard, an emergency protocol is followed with on-deck crews attending to the situation while aid may also come from the U.S. Coast Guard, nearby ships and other various authorities with means to assist.

While they are rare occurrences, overboard situations are reported to have an estimated 85 to 90 percent fatality rate. Complicating search and rescue efforts and the chance of survival are other contributing factors such as the body's response to the temperature of the water and the fall, potentially coming in contact with the ship's hull before landing in the water.