Did you miss the members of Mastodon play Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?

Don't fret. We've had a ton of rockers on the series over the years, so it can be hard to keep track of what episodes we have, especially if you're a recent reader and subscriber. So we've been making compilation episodes, organizing them either by artist or by genre, so that fans can see all of their favorites in one video.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders both participated in our video series at different points, so we combined clips from each of their episodes into one video, which you can check out below.

"What is this, is this someone's thought or opinion?" Sanders asked during the video. "It's written, so it must be true."

You'll hear about the basics, such as the members' upbringings, how they formed Mastodon and so on, but also some fun facts — like how they ended up being invited to appear in Game of Thrones.

And if you're itching to see Mastodon live, they're set to head out with Lamb of God starting in July for a North American Ashes of the Leviathan run with Kerry King and Malevolence. Check out all the dates on their website.

