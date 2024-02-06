Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced a co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the classic albums Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan, respectively. Kerry King and Malevolance will serve as support, while Unearth will appear at select stops.

Both albums were released on Aug. 31, 2004, so it makes the anniversary sentiment even sweeter. It was a pivotal year for metal, not only for the metalcore breakout but the continued rise of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal on the whole.

The two groups even teased the trek on social media, dubbing it "AshesOfLeviathan." A compilation video shows old footage of Lamb of God and Mastodon talking about the records.

The pair of releases represent a high mark of that era and helped established both Lamb of God and Mastodon as the future of metal.

Currently, Lamb of God are on the road supporting Pantera for the rest of February.

Kerry King, meanwhile, announced his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, yesterday. He also unveiled the band lineup and the first single, "Idle Hands."

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide

Tour Dates + Tickets

The co-headlining tour will kick off on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas, wrapping up on Aug. 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

See all of the tour dates below.

Pre-sale and VIP package are on sale today and the general on-sale starts at 10AM local time on Friday (Feb. 9) at the dedicated tour website.

Lamb of God + Mastodon 2024 Tour Dates With Kerry King + Malevolence.

July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena**

Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center

Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair

Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater

**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth