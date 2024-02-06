Lamb of God + Mastodon Announce Tour Playing 2004 Albums in Full (‘Ashes of the Wake’ + ‘Leviathan’), Kerry King + Malevolence to Support
Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced a co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the classic albums Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan, respectively. Kerry King and Malevolance will serve as support, while Unearth will appear at select stops.
Both albums were released on Aug. 31, 2004, so it makes the anniversary sentiment even sweeter. It was a pivotal year for metal, not only for the metalcore breakout but the continued rise of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal on the whole.
The two groups even teased the trek on social media, dubbing it "AshesOfLeviathan." A compilation video shows old footage of Lamb of God and Mastodon talking about the records.
The pair of releases represent a high mark of that era and helped established both Lamb of God and Mastodon as the future of metal.
Currently, Lamb of God are on the road supporting Pantera for the rest of February.
Kerry King, meanwhile, announced his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, yesterday. He also unveiled the band lineup and the first single, "Idle Hands."
READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide
Tour Dates + Tickets
The co-headlining tour will kick off on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas, wrapping up on Aug. 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.
See all of the tour dates below.
Pre-sale and VIP package are on sale today and the general on-sale starts at 10AM local time on Friday (Feb. 9) at the dedicated tour website.
Lamb of God + Mastodon 2024 Tour Dates With Kerry King + Malevolence.
July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena**
Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center
Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair
Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater
**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth
20+ Important Rock and Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp