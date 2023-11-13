Pantera Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour With Lamb of God

Following a successful 2023 run, Pantera have announced another North American tour leg with Lamb of God, which is set to take place in the winter 2024.

The 14-date trek kicks off Feb. 3 in Sunrise, Fla. and wraps up at the end of the month in Quebec City, Quebec. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 14) at 10AM local time, with the general ticket sale taking place this Friday (Nov. 17) at 10AM local time. Tickets can be purchased on the band's website.

“Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!” Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo said in a statement.

"We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!" bassist Rex Brown added.

Pantera played their first four shows with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in late 2022 to honor late founding members and brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Throughout 2023, they embarked on their own headlining tour with Lamb of God, while simultaneously opening for Metallica on the North American leg of their "No Repeat Weekends" M72 tour.

The band started teasing the announcement for the 2024 tour on their social media over the weekend, with a video clip that read, "For the fans, for the brothers, for legacy."

"Excited to announce that we’ll be joining Pantera for another stretch of shows. See you in February," Lamb of God wrote in their own post.

READ MORE: How Did Pantera Find Philip Anselmo to Join Their Band?

A few months after the tour concludes, Pantera will head across the pond to play Download Festival in the U.K. Then, they'll go back out on the road opening for Metallica's next North American run, which starts in early August.

Pantera Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 3 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

Feb. 5 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Feb. 7 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

Feb. 9 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Feb. 10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

Feb. 13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Feb. 14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Feb. 16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

Feb. 18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

Feb. 20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Feb. 24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

Feb. 26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Feb. 27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC