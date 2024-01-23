Are Lamb of God ‘Boomer Rock’? Mark Morton’s Surprising (and Funny) Answer

Are Lamb of God "Boomer Rock"? That's something that came up as part of a larger discussion on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about live music and the use of playing to a click track. Guitarist Mark Morton was at the center of the discussion, serving up a humorous response when one of his X followers pointed out that his comment to another query had suggested the band had moved into the "Boomer Rock" category.

There are several layers to work through before it even got to Morton's input. It all started with Disturbed's David Draiman once again using the concert stage to share his support and respect for pop star Taylor Swift, telling his audience that "she's making sure that an entire generation of new music fans understand what it means to actually play music live."

That, in turn, led to live music champion and radio host Eddie Trunk tweeting, "Agree 100% with @davidmdraiman on this! ANY artist these days playing a live show that’s truly (at least predominantly) actually LIVE I respect. Because sadly so many are not and fans are paying to hear computer files, and it’s pathetic!!"

From there, All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte got in on the conversation to respond to Trunk's tweet, noting, "In an age where computers and electronics are a part of music from conception to performance, this seems like 'old man yells at clouds' stuff," which then got Morton to respond to Labonte.

Morton offered a more neutral response to the whole discussion, explaining, "To each their own… We don’t even play to a click live…. And my amps have tubes …. But I don’t think someone sucks if they decide to run tracks to enhance their show… You do you."

In return, Labonte responded, "Yeah, just having a strong opinion on it seems like fighting the future. You don’t have to, but hating on people that do means you’re gonna end up hating on a LOT of cool, talented, creative people."

But Morton's revelation that Lamb of God didn't play to a click track seemed to surprise several followers on social media. "Wait. None of you play to a Click??? Art has to be at least, right? Click in your ears is life changing," noted one follower, with Morton responding, "No clicks. We jam."

That revelation led one follower to humorously retort, "Lmao I think you guys just got outed as boomer rock," but Morton had a response, "Ted says Lamb of God is 'boomer rock' because we don’t rely on a digital metronome in our ears to keep us on time with one another when we perform. Thoughts? I’m guessing Ted may not be a musician… Lamb might well be boomer rock….but it isn’t because we don’t use clicks."

One of Morton's followers came to his defense, stating, "If LoG was a prog band I could understand the why behind that criticism.. but you guys never painted yourselfs in progressive side of metal." And once again showing his sense of humor, the guitarist offered a specifically unique description of what his band is. "We are glunker, caveman, 12 pack of Natural Light Ice playing lawn darts in the trailer park metal," he responded.

Morton continued to respond to other followers questioning their lack of use of a click track. "You have to have some sort of timing mechanism right, you got to be counting parts or something like that," stated one person, with Morton responding, "I have a drummer if that’s what you mean ….but I would argue that he plays to me as much as I play to him…. The thing about our band is that we play together instead of just playing at the same time."

There's a lot to digest there. But what do you think? Does Trunk have a point about artists playing music live? Does Labonte have a point that the argument against those using tracks in today's music world is downplaying the talent of many creative acts? And does Lamb of God sticking to jamming rather than using a click track signify an older way of thinking that could put them in the "Boomer Rock" category? Or, as Morton states in his response to Labonte, should it be a case of "to each their own," with respect to acts choosing their own path? Weigh in on the points broached in the comments.