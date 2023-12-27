Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Celebrates Five Years Sober With Encouraging Message

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton is celebrating five years of sobriety today (Dec. 27) and shared and encouraging message to others who are faced with addiction.

On X (formerly Twitter), the 51-year-old acknowledges the struggle so many face when it comes to confronting the disease of addiction, expressing that "recovery IS possible."

He vows "it's so worth it" and that you are too, as seen in the message below.

Today, after years of alcoholism & drug addiction, I celebrate 5 years clean & sober.

If you’re reading this & struggling with addiction, please know that recovery IS possible for you.

It’s so worth it…I promise.

You’re worth it.

Find someone in recovery & ask for help.

A couple of Morton's peers have been quick to congratulate him, including Alice Cooper guitarist and solo artist Nita Strauss and All That Remains singer Phil Labonte, both of whom have had to tackle substance abuse issues themselves.

"An amazing accomplishment indeed!! Huge conratulations and thank you for being a light for those struggling," comments Strauss, who celebrated eight years of sobriety in September.

During her stint as a touring guitarist for pop star Demi Lovato, Strauss said she had an "ally" on the road as that tour "was an incredible experience because it was my first time on a tour that prioritized sobriety." While other tours were "respectful of people who don't partake," this tour took extra steps to ensure alcohol was not immediately present "dressing rooms or areas" where the band was going to be.

Labonte exclaims, "Congrats!! Love you homie!!"

In July of 2021, the All That Remains frontman revealed that he had been sober for "about for years," sharing that he had experienced a few slips along the way.

"Actually, I quit drinking four years ago," the vocalist said at the time, "and then there were a couple of times where I fell off the wagon in 2017. And the very last time I had any drop of alcohol, I believe, was February of 2018, because I had a shot with a friend. And I was, like, 'I don't know why I did that. I don't wanna do that anymore.'"

READ MORE: How James Hetfield + Jerry Cantrell Inspired Corey Taylor's Sobriety

Mark Morton's 2020 Comments on Sobriety

In June of 2020, the Lamb of God guitarist revealed he had been "100 percent free from all drugs and alcohol for a year and a half," noting that it comes "one day at a time."

One day later, he posted a list of things he was grateful for that day, including his sobriety which has given him "a chance to be alive," his daughter, his garden which he called his "serenity generator," among other things.

Congratulations to Mark Morton on his continued sobriety and may his words help anyone else out there who is struggling with addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.