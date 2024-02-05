Slayer guitarist Kerry King has announced his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, alongside the debut of the first single "Idle Hands," which is the world's first glimpse at the full band lineup.

King's record will be released on May 17 on Reigning Phoenix Music and features 13 tracks.

"Idle Hands" is a blistering song highly reminiscent of Slayer. It's no surprise at all considering King had already informed fans that his new music would indeed sound like the legendary 'Big 4' thrash group.

“If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history, there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal," King states in a press release.

He goes on, “Even with a record in the can, I’ve still got so many songs that need to be finished. This is what I know how to do…number one being music, number two being metal. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years, and I’m nowhere near being done.”

Listen to "Idle Hands" further down this page, where you will find the lyrics as well.

Kerry King Solo Band Lineup

As for his new band, it only features one of King's Slayer bandmates — drummer Paul Bostaph.

The guitarist had already confirmed Bostaph's role and now we finally know who else is joining him, as detailed below.

Vocals - Mark Osegueda (Death Angel)

Guitar - Kerry King (Slayer)

Guitar - Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, Vio-Lence)

Bass - Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah)

Drums - Paul Bostaph (Slayer)

From Hell I Rise was produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Megadeth).

Wilbur comments, “I didn’t know what to think, you know, it’s Kerry King from Slayer, who I’ve heard a million times. He’s a very strong presence. I wouldn’t say Kerry has an ego, but he has confidence in himself, which is a good thing. That’s what you want in your rock stars and in your band."

"He never comes off as a jerk or mean guy," the producer continues, "But he does know exactly what he wants. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to do that, but I want to do this.’ Very direct, but it comes from a place of confidence, and not from a place of anything else. I really enjoyed working with Kerry.”

View the artwork and track listing directly below and pre-order From Hell I Rise at King's webstore.

Kerry King, From Hell I Rise Album Art + Track Listing

Kerry King, 'From Hell I Rise' album cover Reigning Phoenix Music loading...

01. "Diablo"

02. "Where I Reign"

03. "Residue"

04. "Idle Hands"

05. "Trophies Of The Tyrant"

06. "Crucifixation"

07. "Tension"

08. "Everything I Hate About You"

09. "Toxic"

10. "Two Fists"

11. "Rage"

12. "Shrapnel"

13. "From Hell I Rise"

Kerry King, "Idle Hands"

Kerry King, "Idle Hands" Lyrics

So begins my revolution

Violence spreads my retribution

Integrate, retaliate

I can’t believe what I see With my own eyes

Can’t dissect the truth from all the lies

Ideology is at the core

Deceiver or believer

Your faith I don’t need anymore Where do I get in line?

To question all divine

So many rules to bend

Till the end

Idle hands do the Devil’s work Hatred is my ammunition

Amplified by my ambition Here I stand in pure defiance

Fighting back your God reliance dies

Deviance is always on the rise

Welcoming the harbinger of war

Deceiver or believer

Your faith I don’t need anymore Where do I get in line?

To question all divine

So many rules to bend

Till the end

Idle hands do the Devil’s work (Lead-Demmel) Testify that all God’s hatred

Satisfies that nothing’s sacred

Anarchy or blasphemy

Devour Christianity

Once more

Your faith I don’t need anymore Where do I get in line?

To question all divine

So many rules to bend

Till the end

Idle hands do the Devil’s work (Lead - King)