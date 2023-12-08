27 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 1-Dec. 7, 2023)
Good lord, we don't envy you this week if you're trying to figure out where to put your concert dollar! That's because a whopping 27 new rock and metal tours were announced this week, and that's not counting all of the new festival and specialty shows that were revealed (we've got another 15 of those) this week as well. But we're here to help you sort it all out with our weekly wrap-up of the newly announced rock and metal tours.
Tis the season of giving, and touring gods gave plenty this past week. If you're looking for something heavier, Amon Amarth, Architects, Better Lovers, the mighty GWAR and the annual Decibel Magazine Tour all revealed new dates this past week.
If you're feeling nostalgic, Def Leppard and Journey will be hitting stadiums, Peter Frampton continues his farewell run and there's a '90s Cruise you don't want to miss. And what about rock bands? Well, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Mammoth WVH, Taking Back Sunday, Black Stone Cherry and more just announced new dates. And let's not forget that the Sonic Temple festival was announced along with Throwdown at the Campground, Mutants of the Monster Fest and more.
So get ready to open that wallet, circle the dates on your calendar and get ready for a killer 2024 concert year. Check out the full list of newly announced rock and metal tours below.
Amon Amarth
Support Act: Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen Soul
Notes: The "Metal Crushes All" tour comes in support of Amon Amarth's The Great Heathen Army.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
April 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
April 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds *
April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum *
April 29 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center
April 30 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Center
May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
May 04 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
May 05 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live At 20 Monroe
May 07 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center At The Heights
May 09 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont
May 10 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
May 11 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *
May 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 14 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *
May 17 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues
May 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center *
May 20 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
May 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center At Tech Port
May 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
May 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center *
* arena show
Architects
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour announcement comes as the band just released their new song "Seeing Red."
Ticketing Info: Here
May 2 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
May 3 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
May 6 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
May 7 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
May 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
May 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore
May 11 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Fillmore
May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
May 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre
May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Battle Beast
Support Act: Blackbriar
Notes: This marks the band's first ever U.S. headlining run. It comes in support of their Circus of Doom album.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 9 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 10 - Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey
May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
May 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
May 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theater
May 16 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Grenada Theater
May 17 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre
May 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune Theater
May 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw
May 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
May 24 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
May 25 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
May 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
May 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo
May 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
May 31 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
June 1 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
June 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Better Lovers
Support Act: SeeYouSpaceCowboys, Foreign Hands, Greyhaven
Notes: The band recently released their God Made Me an Animal debut EP.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
April 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway
April 20 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
April 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
April 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole
April 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
May 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón
May 4 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
May 6 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
May 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
May 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Exchange Event Centre
May 10 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Aquarium
May 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
May 12 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre
May 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme
May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
May 16 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Black Stone Cherry / Saint Asonia
Support Act: Any Given Sin
Notes: Black Stone Cherry are supporting their Screamin' at the Sky album
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 13 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Feb. 16 - Ft. Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive Arkansas
Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Feb. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Madrid Theatre
Feb. 20 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Feb. 21 - Belvedere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
Feb. 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Feb. 24 - Sault Saint Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino – Dreammaker’s Theatre
Feb. 25 - Wyandotte, Mo. @ District 142
Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @Jergels
Feb. 28 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
March 01 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s
March 02 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
March 03 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen
March 05 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
March 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Born of Osiris
Support Act: Attila, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space
Ticketing Info: Here
April 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April 13 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
April 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs
April 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works
April 16 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground
April 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
April 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Monarch
April 20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
April 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
April 23 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
April 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground at The Fillmore
April 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
April 27 - Tampa, Fla. @ @ The Ritz
April 29 - Baton, Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theater
May 01 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House Of Rock
May 03 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ @ 89th St. Collective
May 04 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
May 05 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
May 07 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
May 08 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
May 09 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues
May 10 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
May 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
May 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
May 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 18 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
May 20 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
May 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 23 - Davenport, Iowa @ Capitol Theater
May 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
May 25 - Chicago, Ill @ Bottom Lounge
May 26 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom
The Dandy Warhols
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The band recently released their new song "The Summer of Hate."
Ticketing Info: Here
March 4 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30
March 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale
March 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore
March 7 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
March 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
March 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD
March 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
March 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue
March 16 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
March 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda
Dayseeker
Support Act: Polaris, Rain City Drive, Avoid, Ayron Jones (all on select dates)
Notes: The tour is in support of their Dark Sun album.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %
April 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %
April 22 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate &@
April 23 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa &@
April 25 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest) %
April 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %
April 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World %
April 29 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks *+@
April 30 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *+@
May 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection *+@
May 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %
May 4 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %
May 5 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom *+@
May 7 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s *+@
May 8 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *+@
May 10 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues @
May 11 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City *+@
May 12 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall *+@
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *+@
May 15 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Town Theatre *+@
May 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral *@
May 18 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom +@
May 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater *+@
May 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater *+@
May 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre *+@
May 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl *+@
May 25 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma *+@
%Dayseeker only
*Polaris
+Rain City Drive
&Ayron Jones
@Avoid
Def Leppard / Journey
Support Act: Steve Miller Band, Heart, Cheap Trick (all on select dates)
Notes: This is a stadium tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
July 06 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium^
July 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium^
July 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park*
July 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field*
July 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park*
July 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium*
July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park*
July 25 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*
July 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park*
July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field+
Aug. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre+
Aug. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park+
Aug. 07 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field*
Aug. 12 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field*
Aug. 14 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park*
Aug. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @Alamodome*
Aug. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field*
Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field*
Aug. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @SoFi Stadium*
Aug. 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park*
Aug. 30 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*
Sept. 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park^
Sept. 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field^
*with Steve Miller Band
^with Cheap Trick
+with Heart
Echo & the Bunnymen
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: Here
May 07 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 08 – Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues Dallas
May 10 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 11 – New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater
May 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 16 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
May 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
May 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
May 20 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues Boston
May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
May 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
May 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater
May 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
May 31 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
June 01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
June 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
June 04 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
June 06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
June 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
June 11 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
June 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
June 14 – Rancho Mirage, Calif. @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa
Eye Flys
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The band is touring in support of their self-titled album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Jan. 25 - New Bedford, Mass. @ DNB Kitchen
Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie
Jan. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop
Jan. 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ Static Age Records
Jan. 29 - Athens, Ga. @ Flicker
Jan. 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Jan. 31 - Orlando, Fla. @ Will’s Pub
Feb. 1 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps
Feb. 3 - Chesapeake, Va. @ Riffhouse Puba
Peter Frampton
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The singer-guitarist continues his "Never EVER Say Never Tour"
Ticketing Info: Here
March 03 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
March 05 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, The Vogel
March 07 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
March 09 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino
March 10 - Hanover, Md. @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
March 13 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
March 15 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars
March 16 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
March 18 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
March 30 - Waukegan, Ill. @ The Genesee Theatre
April 01 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre
April 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission
April 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater
April 11 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort, Grand Theatre
April 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
April 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
GWAR
Support Act: Cancer Bats, X-Cops and Fuming Mouth (all on select dates)
Notes: "The Age of Befuddlement" tour comes as the band recently released a 10th anniversary edition of their Battle Maximus album.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 03 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa * X
March 04 - Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre * X
March 06 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom * X
March 07 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium * X
March 08 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre * X
March 09 - Montréal, Quebec @ Beanfield Theatre * X
March 10 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Théâtre Capitole * X
March 12 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall * X
March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection * X
March 15 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre * FM
March 16 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre * FM
March 17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall * FM
March 18 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Back Alley * FM
March 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre * FM
March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory * FM
March 24 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater * FM
March 26 - Davenport, Iowa @ The Capitol Theater * FM
March 27 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot * FM
March 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall * FM
March 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground * FM
March 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage * FM
* Cancer Bats
X X-Cops
FM Fuming Mouth
(hed) p.e.
Support Act: Johnny Richter and Stacc Styles
Notes: The band is promoting their DETOX album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 20 Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
Jan. 21 Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic
Jan. 23 Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box
Jan. 24 Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Jan. 26 Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brew
Jan. 27 Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamp’d
Jan. 28 San Diego, Calif. @ The Holding Company
Jan. 30 Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish
Jan. 31 West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Feb. 01 Hermosa Beach, Va. @ Sainte Rock
Hot Water Music
Support Act: Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Tim Barry
Notes: This is the band's 30th anniversary tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 03 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s *
May 04 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall *
May 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall *
May 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall *
May 08 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom *
May 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts *
May 10 — Boston, Mass. @ Royale *
May 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount #
May 12 — Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. *
May 13 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard *
May 14 — Richmond, Va. @ The National *
May 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *
May 17 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall *
May 18 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger *
May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk *
June 13 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom ^
June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues ^
June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall ^
June 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall ^
June 17 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall ^
June 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre ^
June 20 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater ^
June 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues ^
June 22 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory ^
June 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco ^
June 24 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall ^
June 25 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades ^
June 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall ^
June 28 — Seattle, Wwsh. @ The Showbox ^
June 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom ^
* — with Quicksand, Off With Their Heads
# — with Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs
^ — with Quicksand, Tim Barry
Hulder (Decibel Magazine Tour)
Support Act: Worm, Devil Master, Necrofier
Notes: This is the annual Decibel Magazine Tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 21 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Feb. 22 - Oakland, Calif. @ Thee Stork Club
Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex
Feb. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Feb. 25 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile
Feb. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room
Feb. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
March 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
March 02 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
March 03 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps
March 05 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
March 06 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
March 09 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch
March 10 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East
March 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground
March 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
March 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
March 16 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
March 17 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
Limp Bizkit
Support Act: Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman
Ticketing Info: Here
July 16 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 18 – St. Louis, Mol @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
July 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 21 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Live
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: This run includes rescheduled dates that had been postponed.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Hart Theatre at the Egg
Feb. 28 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
March 1 - Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theatre of Ithaca
March 2 - Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino
July 5 - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec @ Festivoix 2024
Mammoth WVH
Support Act: Nita Strauss, Intervals
Notes: The dates come in support of the Mammoth II album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo @ Red Flag ^
Feb. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman ^
Feb. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^
Feb. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
Feb. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^
March 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s ^
March 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge ^
March 5 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place ^
March 6 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount ^
March 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre ^
March 9 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^
March 10 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live ^
May 4 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center *
May 5 – Portland, Maine @ Aura *
May 7 – Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen *
May 8 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa *
May 10 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *
May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live *
May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *
May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl *
May 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *
^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss
* Headline Show – Special Guest Intervals
Queens of the Stone Age
Support Act: The Struts
Ticketing Info: Here
April 1 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
April 3 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
April 5 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
April 8 - Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre
April 9 - Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre
April 10 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
April 12 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 13 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
April 14 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
April 16 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre
April 17 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Support Act: Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, IRONTOM
Notes: The band is continuing their Unlimited Love touring.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 28 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +
May 31 – Quincy, Wash. @ The Gorge +
June 2 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater +
June 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre =
June 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
June 18 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
June 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~
June 28 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~
July 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =
July 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
July 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
July 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage ^
July 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center #
July 25 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center @
July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @
+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM
= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM
^ With Wand and IRONTOM
* With IRONTOM
~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM
# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM
@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM
Say Anything
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The shows come in support of the 20th anniversary of the band's Is a Real Boy album.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 27 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
April 28 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
May 1 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock
May 3 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 4 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
May 5 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
May 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Paramount
May 11 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont
May 12 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
May 15 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Music Theatre
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
May 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
June 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
June 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
June 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
June 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
June 18 – Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
June 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
June 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
June 24 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
June 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
June 28 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Styx / Foreigner
Support Act: John Waite
Notes: The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour continues Foreigner's farewell tour dates.
Ticketing Info: Here
June 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 15 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 18 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
June 19 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 22 - Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
June 26 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
June 29 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 30 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 23 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 24 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 30 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 31 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 2 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 17 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
Aug. 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
SWANS
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's album, The Beggar.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 12 - Washington D.C. @ Howard Theatre
April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
April 14 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
April 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Blue Room at Third Man
April 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
April 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn
April 21 - New Orleans, La. @ The Civic Theatre
April 23 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
April 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World Festival
April 29 - Los Angeles Calif. @ Lodge Room
May 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
May 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
May 9 - Kansas City Mo. @ Record Bar
May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
May 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cabaret Metro
May 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
May 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Racket
May 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Taking Back Sunday
Support Act: Citizen
Notes: The band is promoting their 152 album.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 19 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
May 21 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live
May 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
May 24 - Dallas, Texas @South Side Ballroom
May 25 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's
May 26 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 27 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
May 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
June 4 - Portland, Ore. @ The Crystal Ballroom
June 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
June 6 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
June 8 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
June 9 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
June 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
June 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
June 14 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove
June 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
June 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
June 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
July 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
July 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
July 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
July 27 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks
July 30 - Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Aug. 1 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
Aug. 2 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live at the Backyard
Aug. 3 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Aug. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Aug. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Aug. 11 - Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork
Aug. 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Aug. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Aug. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Teenage Bottlerocket
Support Act: Authority Zero
Ticketing Info: Here
Mar 20 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar
Mar 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Paramount
Mar 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar
Mar 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile
Mar 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Mar 26 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
Mar 27 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast
Mar 28 - Casper, Wyo. @ Oil City Beer Co.
Mar 29 - Laramie, Wyo. @ Gryphon Theatre
Mar 30 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit
Tesla
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The "Keepin' It Real" tour carries the band into 2024.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 11 - Immokalee , Fla. @ Seminole Center
Jan. 13 - Melbourne , Fla. @ Kings Center of Performing Arts
Jan. 14 - Coconut Creek , Fla. @ The Stage at Coco Outdoors
Jan. 16 - Tampa , Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 20 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
Jan. 26 - Milwaukee , Wis. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Jan. 27 - Prior Lake , Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino
March 1 - Ashland , Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center
March 2 - Shipshewana , Ind. @ Blue Gate PAC
March 5 - Lancaster , Pa. @ American Music Theatre i
March 6 - Detroit , Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
March 9 - New Buffalo , Mich. @ Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino
March 12 -��Nashville , Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 13 - Durham , N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
March 20 - Northfield , Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage i
March 23 -Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort i
July 20 - Beaver Dam , Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Also of Note
* The 2024 for Sonic Temple has been revealed with Disturbed, the original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot set to headline the music weekend May 16-19 at Columbus, Ohio's historic Crew Stadium. Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, From A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Kerry King and more are also on board to play.
Ticketing Info: here
* Throwdown at the Campground returns for a second year the weekend of June 6-9, 2024, but in a new location by a private lake in Soperton, Georgia. Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, World Gone Cold, RA, Otherwise, The Campfire Allstars and more are among the performers.
Ticketing Info: here
* Motley Crue have announced plans for a special New Year's Eve show. The group will play the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California for a show dubbed "Crue Year's Eve."
Ticketing Info: here
* U2 have announced the final four dates of their "U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere" residency. Those still wishing to catch the show can see about getting tickets for the newly added Feb. 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2 dates.
Ticketing Info: here
* Ready to enjoy some nostalgia on the high seas? The '90s Cruise has announced their lineup as they plan to set sail with concerts from Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Lit, Color Me Badd, Lisa Loeb, Fastball, C+C Music Factory, Jesus Jones, Digital Underground, Sophie B. Hawkins + more. The cruise is set for Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2025, leaving Tampa, Florida en route to Cozumel and Costa Maya.
Ticketing Info: here
* Hatebreed will play a Long Island residency in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The group will take over the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville, N.Y. the weekend Jan. 18, 19 and 20. with Johnny Booth opening the first night, Internal Bleeding the second and Tension the third.
Ticketing Info: here
* Speaking of Hatebreed, the veteran rockers will also play the LDBBB Fest in 2024. Set for March 22-23 at Louisville's Triple Crown Pavilion, the festival also includes sets from Sunami, Obituary, Twitching Tongues, Gates to Hell, Harms Way, Militarie Gun and more.
Ticketing Info: here
* While on the festival beat, let's mention that the first wave of bands has been revealed for the Mutants of the Monster Fest, taking place May 16-18 at the Argenta Community Theater and Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Among the newly announced acts are John Garcia (formerly of Kyuss), Weedeater, Spirit Adrift, Fistula, Deadbird, Telekinetic Yeti, Deepstar Enigmatica, Medicine Horse and more.
Ticketing Info: here
Frank Turner has revealed Sept. 19-22 in Toronto at The Theatre as the location for his "Lost Evenings VII" festival. The singer has divvied up the weekend into an acoustic duo set, a Losing Days songs from the first five albums set, a hardcore set dedicated to his new album and more punk rock songs and a career spanning greatest hits set.
Ticketing Info: here
* Stryper's annual fan weekend is set for Feb. 9 and 10 in Springfield, Mass. Included is a visit to the Spirithouse Recording Studio inside a 175-year-old Gothic mansion where there will be a social mingle. Additional group events, a catered brunch with the band, photo-ops, a Q&A podcast and the world premiere of the Live at SpiritHouse acoustic DVD are also part of the weekend festivities.
Ticketing Info: here
* After Red Hot Chili Peppers had to pull out of KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas due to injury, 311 have stepped in for the radio festival holiday bash taking place this Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man and more are part of the bill.
Ticketing Info: here
* Sleep Token have announced a special show taking place at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The show is set for May 22, with the band continuing to support their Take Me Back to Eden album.
Ticketing Info: here
* Gogol Bordello has announced a four-show residency at New York's Brooklyn Bowl to close out the year. Each night will have different support acts. On Dec. 28, they'll be joined by JON SPENCER and Grace Bergere. Incendiary Device and Values Here play on Dec. 29. cumgirl8 and Mary Shelley are the support for the Dec. 30 show and on New Year's Eve, cumgirl8 and Puzzled Panther join in the celebration.
Ticketing Info: here
* Dead By Wednesday are planning a special "now and then" set at their annual OPUS” BLIZZARD BASH, taking place Saturday, Jan. 13 at Toads Place in their hometown of New Haven, Ct. The set will be broken up into two portions with the current lineup focusing on songs from their Capital Conspiracy album, while the second half reunites their old school lineup, including brothers Ceschi & David Ramos. That lineup will play music from their Democracy Is Dead era.
Ticketing Info: here
* Ween are also getting in a "special show," announcing plans to play The Mann in Philadelphia on Sept. 27, 2024. The show will feature their Chocolate & Cheese album performed in full, along with a variety of other Ween favorites.
Ticketing Info: here
