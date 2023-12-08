Good lord, we don't envy you this week if you're trying to figure out where to put your concert dollar! That's because a whopping 27 new rock and metal tours were announced this week, and that's not counting all of the new festival and specialty shows that were revealed (we've got another 15 of those) this week as well. But we're here to help you sort it all out with our weekly wrap-up of the newly announced rock and metal tours.

Tis the season of giving, and touring gods gave plenty this past week. If you're looking for something heavier, Amon Amarth, Architects, Better Lovers, the mighty GWAR and the annual Decibel Magazine Tour all revealed new dates this past week.

If you're feeling nostalgic, Def Leppard and Journey will be hitting stadiums, Peter Frampton continues his farewell run and there's a '90s Cruise you don't want to miss. And what about rock bands? Well, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Mammoth WVH, Taking Back Sunday, Black Stone Cherry and more just announced new dates. And let's not forget that the Sonic Temple festival was announced along with Throwdown at the Campground, Mutants of the Monster Fest and more.

So get ready to open that wallet, circle the dates on your calendar and get ready for a killer 2024 concert year. Check out the full list of newly announced rock and metal tours below.

Amon Amarth

amon amarth Tomas Giden loading...

Support Act: Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen Soul

Notes: The "Metal Crushes All" tour comes in support of Amon Amarth's The Great Heathen Army.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

April 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds *

April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum *

April 29 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center

April 30 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Center

May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

May 04 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

May 05 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live At 20 Monroe

May 07 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center At The Heights

May 09 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont

May 10 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

May 11 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *

May 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 14 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

May 17 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

May 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center *

May 20 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

May 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

May 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort

May 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center *

* arena show

Architects

architects Photo by Ed Mason loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour announcement comes as the band just released their new song "Seeing Red."

Ticketing Info: Here

May 2 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

May 3 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

May 6 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 7 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

May 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

May 11 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Fillmore

May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Battle Beast

battle beast Nuclear Blast loading...

Support Act: Blackbriar

Notes: This marks the band's first ever U.S. headlining run. It comes in support of their Circus of Doom album.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 9 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 10 - Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey

May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

May 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

May 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theater

May 16 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Grenada Theater

May 17 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

May 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune Theater

May 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw

May 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

May 24 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 25 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

May 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo

May 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 31 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

June 1 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

June 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Better Lovers

better lovers Gabe Becerra loading...

Support Act: SeeYouSpaceCowboys, Foreign Hands, Greyhaven

Notes: The band recently released their God Made Me an Animal debut EP.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

April 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

April 20 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

April 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

April 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole

April 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazón

May 4 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

May 6 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

May 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

May 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Exchange Event Centre

May 10 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Aquarium

May 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

May 12 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre

May 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

May 16 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Black Stone Cherry / Saint Asonia

black stone cherry, saint asonia UTA / Spinefarm loading...

Support Act: Any Given Sin

Notes: Black Stone Cherry are supporting their Screamin' at the Sky album

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 13 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Feb. 16 - Ft. Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive Arkansas

Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Madrid Theatre

Feb. 20 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 21 - Belvedere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

Feb. 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Feb. 24 - Sault Saint Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino – Dreammaker’s Theatre

Feb. 25 - Wyandotte, Mo. @ District 142

Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @Jergels

Feb. 28 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 01 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

March 02 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

March 03 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

March 05 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

March 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Born of Osiris

Born of Osiris Cosa Nostra PR loading...

Support Act: Attila, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space

Ticketing Info: Here

April 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 13 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

April 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

April 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works

April 16 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

April 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Monarch

April 20 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

April 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 23 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

April 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground at The Fillmore

April 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

April 27 - Tampa, Fla. @ @ The Ritz

April 29 - Baton, Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theater

May 01 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House Of Rock

May 03 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ @ 89th St. Collective

May 04 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

May 05 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

May 07 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

May 08 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 09 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

May 10 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

May 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

May 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 18 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

May 20 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

May 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 23 - Davenport, Iowa @ Capitol Theater

May 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

May 25 - Chicago, Ill @ Bottom Lounge

May 26 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom

The Dandy Warhols

The dandy warhols Hawley Infantry loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The band recently released their new song "The Summer of Hate."

Ticketing Info: Here

March 4 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30

March 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore

March 7 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

March 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

March 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD

March 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

March 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

March 16 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

March 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

Dayseeker

dayseeker Spinefarm loading...

Support Act: Polaris, Rain City Drive, Avoid, Ayron Jones (all on select dates)

Notes: The tour is in support of their Dark Sun album.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %

April 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %

April 22 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate &@

April 23 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa &@

April 25 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest) %

April 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %

April 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World %

April 29 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks *+@

April 30 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *+@

May 1 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection *+@

May 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %

May 4 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %

May 5 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom *+@

May 7 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s *+@

May 8 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *+@

May 10 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues @

May 11 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City *+@

May 12 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall *+@

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *+@

May 15 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Town Theatre *+@

May 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral *@

May 18 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom +@

May 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater *+@

May 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater *+@

May 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre *+@

May 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl *+@

May 25 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma *+@

%Dayseeker only

*Polaris

+Rain City Drive

&Ayron Jones

@Avoid

Def Leppard / Journey

Def Leppard, Journey Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images / Jason Kempin , Getty Images loading...

Support Act: Steve Miller Band, Heart, Cheap Trick (all on select dates)

Notes: This is a stadium tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

July 06 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium^

July 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium^

July 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park*

July 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field*

July 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park*

July 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium*

July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park*

July 25 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

July 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park*

July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field+

Aug. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre+

Aug. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park+

Aug. 07 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

Aug. 12 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field*

Aug. 14 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park*

Aug. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @Alamodome*

Aug. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field*

Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field*

Aug. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @SoFi Stadium*

Aug. 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park*

Aug. 30 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*

Sept. 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park^

Sept. 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart

Echo & the Bunnymen

echo and the bunnymen, echo & the bunnymen, ian mcculloch Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: Here

May 07 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 08 – Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues Dallas

May 10 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 11 – New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater

May 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 16 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

May 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

May 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

May 20 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues Boston

May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

May 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

May 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

May 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

May 31 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

June 01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

June 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

June 04 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

June 06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

June 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

June 11 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

June 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

June 14 – Rancho Mirage, Calif. @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

Eye Flys

eye flys Mark Diehl loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The band is touring in support of their self-titled album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Jan. 25 - New Bedford, Mass. @ DNB Kitchen

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Jan. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop

Jan. 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ Static Age Records

Jan. 29 - Athens, Ga. @ Flicker

Jan. 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Jan. 31 - Orlando, Fla. @ Will’s Pub

Feb. 1 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Feb. 3 - Chesapeake, Va. @ Riffhouse Puba

Peter Frampton

peter frampton Randy Shropshire, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The singer-guitarist continues his "Never EVER Say Never Tour"

Ticketing Info: Here

March 03 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 05 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, The Vogel

March 07 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 09 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 10 - Hanover, Md. @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

March 13 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

March 15 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars

March 16 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

March 18 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

March 30 - Waukegan, Ill. @ The Genesee Theatre

April 01 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

April 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission

April 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater

April 11 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort, Grand Theatre

April 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

April 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

GWAR

gwar Freeman Promotions loading...

Support Act: Cancer Bats, X-Cops and Fuming Mouth (all on select dates)

Notes: "The Age of Befuddlement" tour comes as the band recently released a 10th anniversary edition of their Battle Maximus album.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 03 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa * X

March 04 - Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre * X

March 06 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom * X

March 07 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium * X

March 08 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre * X

March 09 - Montréal, Quebec @ Beanfield Theatre * X

March 10 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Théâtre Capitole * X

March 12 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall * X

March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection * X

March 15 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre * FM

March 16 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre * FM

March 17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall * FM

March 18 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Back Alley * FM

March 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre * FM

March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory * FM

March 24 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater * FM

March 26 - Davenport, Iowa @ The Capitol Theater * FM

March 27 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot * FM

March 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall * FM

March 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground * FM

March 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage * FM

* Cancer Bats

X X-Cops

FM Fuming Mouth

(hed) p.e.

Jeff @ Mintypics Jeff @ Mintypics loading...

Support Act: Johnny Richter and Stacc Styles

Notes: The band is promoting their DETOX album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 20 Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

Jan. 21 Boise, Idaho @ The Olympic

Jan. 23 Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box

Jan. 24 Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 26 Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brew

Jan. 27 Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamp’d

Jan. 28 San Diego, Calif. @ The Holding Company

Jan. 30 Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish

Jan. 31 West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Feb. 01 Hermosa Beach, Va. @ Sainte Rock

Hot Water Music

Equal Vision Records / Photo by Dave Decker Equal Vision Records / Photo by Dave Decker loading...

Support Act: Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Tim Barry

Notes: This is the band's 30th anniversary tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 03 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s *

May 04 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall *

May 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall *

May 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall *

May 08 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom *

May 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts *

May 10 — Boston, Mass. @ Royale *

May 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount #

May 12 — Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. *

May 13 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard *

May 14 — Richmond, Va. @ The National *

May 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

May 17 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall *

May 18 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger *

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk *

June 13 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom ^

June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues ^

June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall ^

June 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall ^

June 17 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall ^

June 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre ^

June 20 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater ^

June 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues ^

June 22 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory ^

June 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco ^

June 24 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall ^

June 25 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades ^

June 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall ^

June 28 — Seattle, Wwsh. @ The Showbox ^

June 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom ^

* — with Quicksand, Off With Their Heads

# — with Quicksand, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs

^ — with Quicksand, Tim Barry

Hulder (Decibel Magazine Tour)

hulder Liana Rakijian loading...

Support Act: Worm, Devil Master, Necrofier

Notes: This is the annual Decibel Magazine Tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 21 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 22 - Oakland, Calif. @ Thee Stork Club

Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex

Feb. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Feb. 25 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

Feb. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room

Feb. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

March 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

March 02 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

March 03 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

March 05 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

March 06 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

March 09 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch

March 10 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East

March 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

March 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

March 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

March 16 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

March 17 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit In Concert - New York, NY Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman

Ticketing Info: Here

July 16 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 18 – St. Louis, Mol @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 21 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Live

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: This run includes rescheduled dates that had been postponed.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Hart Theatre at the Egg

Feb. 28 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 1 - Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theatre of Ithaca

March 2 - Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

July 5 - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec @ Festivoix 2024

Mammoth WVH

mammoth wvh, wolfgang van halen Travis Shinn loading...

Support Act: Nita Strauss, Intervals

Notes: The dates come in support of the Mammoth II album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo @ Red Flag ^

Feb. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman ^

Feb. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

Feb. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s ^

March 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge ^

March 5 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place ^

March 6 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount ^

March 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian Theatre ^

March 9 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

March 10 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live ^

May 4 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 – Portland, Maine @ Aura *

May 7 – Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen *

May 8 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa *

May 10 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live *

May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *

May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show – Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show – Special Guest Intervals

Queens of the Stone Age

Josh Homme, Queens of the Stone Age Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: The Struts

Ticketing Info: Here

April 1 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 3 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

April 5 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 8 - Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

April 9 - Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre

April 10 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

April 12 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 13 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 14 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 16 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

April 17 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

Red Hot Chili Peppers

red hot chili peppers Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, IRONTOM

Notes: The band is continuing their Unlimited Love touring.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 28 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

May 31 – Quincy, Wash. @ The Gorge +

June 2 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater +

June 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre =

June 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

June 18 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

June 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

June 28 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

July 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

July 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

July 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

July 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage ^

July 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center #

July 25 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center @

July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

Say Anything

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images Bryan Bedder, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The shows come in support of the 20th anniversary of the band's Is a Real Boy album.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 27 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 28 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 1 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock

May 3 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 4 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

May 5 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

May 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Paramount

May 11 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont

May 12 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

May 15 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Music Theatre

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

May 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

June 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

June 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

June 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

June 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

June 18 – Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

June 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

June 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

June 24 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

June 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

June 28 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Styx / Foreigner

foreigner, styx Kristha Abruzzini / Jason Powell loading...

Support Act: John Waite

Notes: The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour continues Foreigner's farewell tour dates.

Ticketing Info: Here

June 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 15 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 18 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

June 19 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22 - Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

June 26 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

June 29 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 30 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 31 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 2 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 17 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

SWANS

swans Howlin Wuelf Media loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's album, The Beggar.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 12 - Washington D.C. @ Howard Theatre

April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

April 14 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

April 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Blue Room at Third Man

April 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

April 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn

April 21 - New Orleans, La. @ The Civic Theatre

April 23 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

April 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World Festival

April 29 - Los Angeles Calif. @ Lodge Room

May 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

May 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

May 9 - Kansas City Mo. @ Record Bar

May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

May 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cabaret Metro

May 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

May 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Racket

May 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Taking Back Sunday

taking back sunday Big Picture Media Online loading...

Support Act: Citizen

Notes: The band is promoting their 152 album.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 19 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

May 21 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

May 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @South Side Ballroom

May 25 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's

May 26 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 27 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

May 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

June 4 - Portland, Ore. @ The Crystal Ballroom

June 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

June 6 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

June 8 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

June 9 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

June 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

June 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

June 14 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove

June 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

June 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

June 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

July 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

July 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 27 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

July 30 - Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 1 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

Aug. 2 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

Aug. 3 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 6 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Aug. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Aug. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Aug. 11 - Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork

Aug. 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Aug. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Teenage Bottlerocket

teenage bottlerocket Jason Pendleton loading...

Support Act: Authority Zero

Ticketing Info: Here

Mar 20 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar

Mar 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Paramount

Mar 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar

Mar 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

Mar 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Mar 26 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

Mar 27 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast

Mar 28 - Casper, Wyo. @ Oil City Beer Co.

Mar 29 - Laramie, Wyo. @ Gryphon Theatre

Mar 30 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit

Tesla

tesla O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The "Keepin' It Real" tour carries the band into 2024.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 11 - Immokalee , Fla. @ Seminole Center

Jan. 13 - Melbourne , Fla. @ Kings Center of Performing Arts

Jan. 14 - Coconut Creek , Fla. @ The Stage at Coco Outdoors

Jan. 16 - Tampa , Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 20 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Jan. 26 - Milwaukee , Wis. @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Jan. 27 - Prior Lake , Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

March 1 - Ashland , Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center

March 2 - Shipshewana , Ind. @ Blue Gate PAC

March 5 - Lancaster , Pa. @ American Music Theatre i

March 6 - Detroit , Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

March 9 - New Buffalo , Mich. @ Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino

March 12 -��Nashville , Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 13 - Durham , N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 20 - Northfield , Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage i

March 23 -Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort i

July 20 - Beaver Dam , Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Also of Note

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* The 2024 for Sonic Temple has been revealed with Disturbed, the original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot set to headline the music weekend May 16-19 at Columbus, Ohio's historic Crew Stadium. Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, From A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Kerry King and more are also on board to play.

Ticketing Info: here

* Throwdown at the Campground returns for a second year the weekend of June 6-9, 2024, but in a new location by a private lake in Soperton, Georgia. Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, World Gone Cold, RA, Otherwise, The Campfire Allstars and more are among the performers.

Ticketing Info: here

* Motley Crue have announced plans for a special New Year's Eve show. The group will play the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California for a show dubbed "Crue Year's Eve."

Ticketing Info: here

* U2 have announced the final four dates of their "U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere" residency. Those still wishing to catch the show can see about getting tickets for the newly added Feb. 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2 dates.

Ticketing Info: here

* Ready to enjoy some nostalgia on the high seas? The '90s Cruise has announced their lineup as they plan to set sail with concerts from Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Lit, Color Me Badd, Lisa Loeb, Fastball, C+C Music Factory, Jesus Jones, Digital Underground, Sophie B. Hawkins + more. The cruise is set for Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2025, leaving Tampa, Florida en route to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Ticketing Info: here

* Hatebreed will play a Long Island residency in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The group will take over the Amityville Music Hall in Amityville, N.Y. the weekend Jan. 18, 19 and 20. with Johnny Booth opening the first night, Internal Bleeding the second and Tension the third.

Ticketing Info: here

* Speaking of Hatebreed, the veteran rockers will also play the LDBBB Fest in 2024. Set for March 22-23 at Louisville's Triple Crown Pavilion, the festival also includes sets from Sunami, Obituary, Twitching Tongues, Gates to Hell, Harms Way, Militarie Gun and more.

Ticketing Info: here

* While on the festival beat, let's mention that the first wave of bands has been revealed for the Mutants of the Monster Fest, taking place May 16-18 at the Argenta Community Theater and Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Among the newly announced acts are John Garcia (formerly of Kyuss), Weedeater, Spirit Adrift, Fistula, Deadbird, Telekinetic Yeti, Deepstar Enigmatica, Medicine Horse and more.

Ticketing Info: here

Frank Turner has revealed Sept. 19-22 in Toronto at The Theatre as the location for his "Lost Evenings VII" festival. The singer has divvied up the weekend into an acoustic duo set, a Losing Days songs from the first five albums set, a hardcore set dedicated to his new album and more punk rock songs and a career spanning greatest hits set.

Ticketing Info: here

* Stryper's annual fan weekend is set for Feb. 9 and 10 in Springfield, Mass. Included is a visit to the Spirithouse Recording Studio inside a 175-year-old Gothic mansion where there will be a social mingle. Additional group events, a catered brunch with the band, photo-ops, a Q&A podcast and the world premiere of the Live at SpiritHouse acoustic DVD are also part of the weekend festivities.

Ticketing Info: here

* After Red Hot Chili Peppers had to pull out of KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas due to injury, 311 have stepped in for the radio festival holiday bash taking place this Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man and more are part of the bill.

Ticketing Info: here

* Sleep Token have announced a special show taking place at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The show is set for May 22, with the band continuing to support their Take Me Back to Eden album.

Ticketing Info: here

* Gogol Bordello has announced a four-show residency at New York's Brooklyn Bowl to close out the year. Each night will have different support acts. On Dec. 28, they'll be joined by JON SPENCER and Grace Bergere. Incendiary Device and Values Here play on Dec. 29. cumgirl8 and Mary Shelley are the support for the Dec. 30 show and on New Year's Eve, cumgirl8 and Puzzled Panther join in the celebration.

Ticketing Info: here

* Dead By Wednesday are planning a special "now and then" set at their annual OPUS” BLIZZARD BASH, taking place Saturday, Jan. 13 at Toads Place in their hometown of New Haven, Ct. The set will be broken up into two portions with the current lineup focusing on songs from their Capital Conspiracy album, while the second half reunites their old school lineup, including brothers Ceschi & David Ramos. That lineup will play music from their Democracy Is Dead era.

Ticketing Info: here

* Ween are also getting in a "special show," announcing plans to play The Mann in Philadelphia on Sept. 27, 2024. The show will feature their Chocolate & Cheese album performed in full, along with a variety of other Ween favorites.

Ticketing Info: here