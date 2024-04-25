A Huge First-Ever Achievement for Death Metal Just Happened – See Photos

With death metal coming up on its 40th anniversary next year, the genre just reached a new high as, for the first time ever, a death metal tour played the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on April 22.

The stop is one of many on the Metal Crushes All Tour, featuring Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul.

It's one of the most visually breathtaking venues in the United States and has been a popular place to film concert DVD and other various live releases.

While, sure, Opeth played Red Rocks back in 2017 with their brand of progressive death metal and, in their later career, prog rock, they're not a full-blown death metal act. Extreme? In some elements, absolutely. Death metal? Not entirely.

Below, learn a bit about the historic venue and see photos from all the bands who played, as well as what they had to say about this incredible opportunity.

About Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosted its first concert in 1906 and is located in Morrison, Colorado, about 10 miles away from Denver.

It's known for its two monoliths that flank the stage and neighboring sandstone structures, creating a unique venue with a capacity of just over 9,500 people.

Notably, The Beatles broke ground as the first rock 'n' roll act to play Red Rocks, hitting the stage back in late August of 1964. Others who have performed there include U2, Jethro Tull, Disturbed, Rush and many, many more.

What Amon Amarth Said

Headliners Amon Amarth shared two video clips, expressing their gratitude for the fans who turned up to make it a historic night for death metal.

"One of our largest raids yet," they write.

Watch those clips below.

What Cannibal Corpse Said

"Achievement unlocked," Cannibal Corpse add in their own post, thanking everyone who came out to the show.

Below, the band poses in front of the nearly 10,000-capacity crowd.

What Obituary Said

Obituary appear genuinely mesmerized by it all.

"WTF? Did that really just happen? The chance that an artist/band has the opportunity to perform at Red Rocks is so minuscule it’s near 0%," reads their post, "...we know this and understand how lucky and fortunate we are to say WE DID IT with @amonamarth @cannibalcorpseofficial @frozensoultx and YOU GUYS!! Memories of a lifetime right there! THANK YOU!!"

Scroll through the photos Obituary shared below.

What Frozen Soul Said

For openers Frozen Soul, it was truly an unbelievable moment. Unlike their tourmates who have all been around for more than 30 years, the Texas group formed back in just 2018.

To be able to be so early in your career and play one of the country's most iconic stages, like they share, "will be a day we will never forget."

See Frozen Soul's photos from the big even below.

Bassist Samantha Mobley further reflects on the accomplishment, writing, "Truly unforgettable and landmark day yesterday! The first death metal show to pummel Red Rocks!"

She continues, "Couldn’t be more proud of the boys and our team!! Thinking of how far we’ve come in such a short time makes moments like these seem so surreal. Truly honored to be a part of this legendary night with some legendary people !!! Shout out to my family for coming all the way out here to watch me play too. I don’t know what else to say other than I love this shit !!!"

Metal Crushes All Tour - Remaining Dates

The Metal Crushes All Tour marches on at the dates listed below.

