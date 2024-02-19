Here are the 10 best death metal covers of '80s Metallica songs.

Metallica are synonymous with metal as a genre and a band so large that they fit within the constructs of the rock populace. However, we cannot forget their major influence on a genre that is still rooted in the underground — death metal.

Thrash metal acts such as Metallica and Slayer helped to give rise to seminal acts in Death and Cannibal Corpse, among so many others. So, we're focusing on what many regard as the band’s heaviest material and most influential in this scene — their first four albums (Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All.

Countless bands in other genres less extreme than this one have covered Metallica, so with much less abundance to choose from, this was a more arduous task than it may initially appear.

READ MORE: 10 Killer Death Metal Covers of Slayer Songs

We've compiled the 10 best covers that give you Metallica with a whole lot more extremity than fans are used to hearing.

See them all below.