10 Killer Death Metal Covers of Slayer Songs

Here are 10 totally killer death metal covers of Slayer songs.

Where would metal be without Slayer? More specifically, what about extreme metal?

Easily the most extreme of thrash's 'Big 4,' Slayer not only helped pioneer musical brutality, but lyrical brutality as well. Vivid expressions of humanity at its worst came to be their calling card after graduating from the Satanic/occult/horror aspects of their earlier works, the ideal complement to Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman's pounding rhythms and erratic, unhinged solos.

Slayer's 1986 masterpiece Reign in Blood, in many ways, served as a prototype for what would later become death metal, as countless boundary challengers latched on to the chunkier rhythmic style and the controlled chaos of Dave Lombardo's drumming. Of course, peers such as Possessed and the infancy states of other death metal lynchpins Death, Morbid Angel, etc. were also permeating the underground metal scene at this time.

Below, 10 death metal acts pay their respects to Slayer with some blistering covers.